Emporia First Church of the Nazarene tested the community’s knowledge during a trivia fundraiser on Sunday evening. Twelve teams competed with each other in topics including “lyrical genius,” “where am I?” and “Kansas small college mascots.”
The evening also included a chili dinner, door prizes and a silent dessert auction.
Proceeds from the event will go toward sending kids and teens to summer camps and other special ministry opportunities.
Emily Joplin has two children who attend youth group and the whole family are active members of the church. Between trivia rounds, she said events like this that draw people from other churches are an important way to demonstrate support for our youth.
“This is a fun way to show our kids that the community cares about them and wants to help them go to summer camp,” she said. “It’s for all ages, so the kids can participate, too, and see how many people are here to support them.”
Lead pastor, and the evening’s emcee, Rev. Paul Meinke peppered the trivia questions with jokes and good-natured teasing. He also added another incentive for generous donations toward the event’s fundraising goal of $6,000.
“I’m pretty casual, so I sweetened the pot and said that if we reach our fundraising goal, then I will wear a suit to preach in for one Sunday,” Meinke said.
Coupled with the decadent display of desserts, this incentive had people rushing to the silent auction tables to bid between trivia rounds. With 30 seconds left until the auction closed, people crowded around the table to either enter another bid, or cheerfully try to dissuade anyone else from bidding on their prizes.
Competition was fierce with teams yelling out fake answers to throw off anyone eavesdropping while groans and laughter were heard when answers were revealed.
Maren Stewart, freshman, attends a different church but came to trivia night with friends. She was part of a large team of teenagers who bantered with each other and other teams throughout the evening.
“It was a lot of fun,” Stewart said after the winners were announced. “I got to know more people and just have a good time.”
Jaycie Joplin, seventh grade, was part of the winning team and enjoying the social aspect of the evening. Fellowship with others is one reason she enjoys attending youth group at Emporia First Church of the Nazarene.
“I like that we have a lot of interactions with other youth groups in town,” she said. “We do a lot of things together.”
The total amount raised will be announced at a later date.
