There are still tickets available for tonight's Emporia Main Street carriage rides - but you may want to act soon.
Emporia Main Street Executive Director Casey Woods said tickets are going fast for the decades-old holiday tradition.
Updated: December 1, 2022 @ 1:04 pm
“I think we sold about half of all of the available tickets for all four dates in six hours,” Woods said. “They're really popular and we encourage people to go online to emporiamainstreet.com and check out the tickets that are available … Several different time slots have tickets available but we're starting to see those fill up pretty quickly.”
Rides can take up to 10 individuals per time slot, with children five and under riding for free when sitting on someone's lap. Tickets are $8 a piece and will be available online until 5 p.m. the day of the rides. After that, you can purchase any available tickets at the Main Street office, located at 727 Commercial St. Available dates are Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22.
Riders can expect a 15-minute ride along downtown Emporia in a horse-drawn carriage. The rides will take off from the Main Street office, with the last time slot starting at 8 p.m.
“It's a fun time to look at all the different storefronts and decorations within the downtown area,” Woods said.
This is also the first year the rides are able to come back to Emporia since the pandemic.
“It's a great sort of family tradition,” Woods said. “We haven't been able to hold the carriage rides for the last couple of years due to pandemic protocol issues, but we're happy to bring that back.”
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit emporiamainstreet.com/events/carriagerides.
