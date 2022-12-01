carriage-rides-square-for-social-media-circle.jpg
Courtesy Emporia Main Street

There are still tickets available for tonight's Emporia Main Street carriage rides - but you may want to act soon.

Emporia Main Street Executive Director Casey Woods said tickets are going fast for the decades-old holiday tradition.

