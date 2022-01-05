A longtime employee of the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve soon will be in charge.
Kristen Hase will become superintendent of the preserve Sunday, January 16. A regional director of the National Parks Service announced her appointment Wednesday.
“I look forward to continuing work with preserve staff and The Nature Conservancy to protect and interpret the important natural and cultural resources found on the preserve,” Hase said in a statement.
Hase currently in the preserve's resources manager. She's been a federal employee for 16 years, serving with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks before that.
Hase has a master's degree in zoology from Emporia State University.
Hase replaces superintendent Randy Bilbeisi. His current status is not known.
(1) comment
Congratulations, Superintendent-to-Be Hase!
