Following a safety incident Wednesday at Emporia High School that led to the arrest of an Emporia juvenile, Emporia Public Schools has been the subject of community questioning, with readers expressing concern about the lack of communication during a lockdown and lack of metal detectors at school entrances.
Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, local law enforcement responded to the Emporia High School for reports of a student with a handgun.
Police Captain Scott Stormont said a BB gun was recovered during the investigation, which resulted in a foot chase by a high school resource officer.
“The schools were locked down as were several businesses in the area,” he said. “The suspect was located and arrested as he was leaving the area in a vehicle. A victim of aggravated assault was located nearby.”
Information on the student involved in the incident has not been released.
Emporia High School, Emporia Middle School and the Transitions building were all placed in a Level Two lockdown, locking all interior doors. As an extra precaution, Village Elementary was placed on a Level One lockdown and “students were brought in from outdoor recess, since exterior doors are always locked.”
Nearby businesses and Flint Hills Technical College also went on lockdown during the incident.
While an email sent out to parents and local media detailed the lockdown and resulting arrest after lockdowns had been lifted at each school, some parents expressed concern that they heard about the situation first from their children or other community members, instead of the district.
Community relations manager Lyndel Landgren said the district responds to each situation differently based on the circumstances and that student safety always comes first. The district utilizes a messaging system that allows information to be shared with parents or guardians via phone, text and email “depending on the situation and message.”
“Each situation is unique and often requires different responses,” Landgren said. “It would be difficult to have a policy for each situation because of that uniqueness. For [Wednesday] morning’s situation, things were very fluid and it was necessary to focus on the immediate safety of the students and staff. Rather than putting out multiple messages that may have been outdated by the time the message was received, we elected to share one message as soon as possible with consideration to the fact the matter was resolved within a fairly short amount of time.”
Staff and students were also kept apprised of the situation as it allowed, he added.
“Staff and students who are in proximity to the situation are notified as soon as the building administrators and/or district office are able to do so as the situation allows,” Landgren said. “When things are happening very quickly the safety of our students and staff is the district’s priority. We will share information with parents as soon as reasonably possible.”
Others questioned why the schools were not equipped with metal detectors, which may have prevented the BB gun from entering the high school in the first place.
Landgren said the district has considered the implementation of metal detectors in the past and continues to review options to make USD 253 schools as safe as possible. Additionally, building and district leadership meet after each situation as they occur to discuss plans for future response and safety precautions.
“We will discuss what worked well and what we may need to improve upon,” Landgren said. “Each situation is unique and therefore, often requires different actions and/or responses.”
In a June article, USD 253 administrators told The Gazette that communication between school buildings and local authorities is almost instantaneous, with a direct line into dispatch. Additionally, the district’s three school security officers, all of whom are retired EPD officers, are able to monitor all nine school buildings via cameras and keep in regular contact with local law enforcement.
As a part of the district’s 2019 bond, all schools without secure entrances are also receiving updates to require all guests to buzz in before entering the school.
As of June, each school completes 13 safety drills throughout the year, including three tornado drills and a handful of fire drills. The remaining drills are crisis response drills and include anything from lockdown to evacuation to hide/fight/run drills.
Additionally, school counseling services and social-emotional learning opportunities are also implemented to help provide preventative measures.
The district continues to stress the importance of empowering students and staff to say something if they see something, which led to the quick response to Wednesday’s incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to EPD at 620-343-4200.
