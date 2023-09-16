The Emporia cross country team ran at the Baldwin City Invite on Saturday.
The girls had three top 12 finishers and were led by freshman Madison Evans, who placed ninth with a time of 20:27.35. Senior Micah Sheffy-Harris had her best outing of the year so far, finishing 10th with a time of 20:31.96. Freshman Emma Beatty came in 12th with a 20:38.94.
Head coach Mike Robinson was glad to see the girls keep up their strong start to the season.
"I thought the girls looked really good today," Robinson said. "Micah had her best race all season and made a nice pack of three girls that were strong. That's what we are going to need them to do in the postseason."
Junior Daghyn True led the boys with a fifth place finish with a time of 16:22.14. Fellow junior Gideon Lowery was the next Spartan to finish, coming in 21st with a 17:52.69.
"Daghyn ran a solid race today," Robinson said. "He was a lot more gutsy mid-race and coming down the stretch than I've seen him before, so he's continuing to grow and become a real competitor. Overall, it was a very nice day and very encouraging for us as a team."
Emporia will next run at the Rim Rock Classic in Lawrence next weekend.
