Micah Sheffy-Harris

Emporia’s Micah Sheffy-Harris

 File photo

The Emporia cross country team ran at the Baldwin City Invite on Saturday.

The girls had three top 12 finishers and were led by freshman Madison Evans, who placed ninth with a time of 20:27.35. Senior Micah Sheffy-Harris had her best outing of the year so far, finishing 10th with a time of 20:31.96. Freshman Emma Beatty came in 12th with a 20:38.94.

