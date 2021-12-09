WICHITA – The Emporia State men’s basketball team knocked off Newman 75-62 Wednesday in its first conference road game of the year.
All five Hornet starters scored in double-figures. Tray Buchanan led the way yet again with 26 while Jumah’Ri Turner scored 13, Mayuom Buom and Payton Rogers-Schmidt each had 11 and Kaden Evans contributed 10.
Buom had nine rebounds and Evans had six assists. Buchanan added five assists of his own.
Emporia State (7-2, 2-1 MIAA) shot 58.33% (24 of 45) in the game and made bank at the free-throw line, where it shot 90.9% (20 of 22).
The Hornets led the entire game and, for the most part, held a comfortable advantage throughout, leading by as many as 12 in the first half and 17 in the second.
Meanwhile, the Jets (3-5, 0-3 MIAA) were paced by Israel Barnes with 23 points and Stevie Strong with 13. They shot just 37.1% (23 of 62) for the game despite limiting themselves to 11 turnovers compared to Emporia State’s 16.
The Hornets will stay on the road as they head to Edmond, Oklahoma, to take on Central Oklahoma at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Bronchos (5-2, 1-1 MIAA) will host Washburn Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.