This day seemed so far away, but this will be my last Extension Extra news column.
I want to thank all of you readers and listeners for the last 11 plus years of support. I couldn’t have done it without your questions and support. Thank you to the countless volunteers who helped when I asked for help from things with Walk Kansas, to bread in the bag, to Medicare, barn quilts, KISS and even the fair. Thank you to all who attended one or more of my programs over the years. I couldn’t have done this job with out all of you. Thank you to those who came to a program and stayed late to ask a question or just to help put up the tables and chairs or wash up the dishes. You all made my job worth coming in for everyday and doing it all again.
Thank you for always offering an encouraging word. I can’t tell you how many of you have told me over the years that they enjoyed reading one of my columns in The Gazette or The Shopper or listening to the radio spots. It means the world to me to have been able to serve as your County Extension Agent.
Thank you for allowing me to help make your life a little easier with the helpful tips or a new recipe. Or, just answering your questions when you called to double-check when you thought you already knew the answer, but just wanted reassurance that you were correct.
You have all touched my heart. I have grown up in this area and chosen to stay to raise my family here. I want to thank my family, who I have shared with you in some of my columns, or stories at my programs. I couldn’t have done this job without their support.
My parents and Scott’s parents would pick up our children after school and get them to practice or music lessons when they were little. My parents helped in the summer when they were in 4-H to make sure the projects were ready for the fair. My children have helped set up and take down many tables and chairs over my time in Extension or helped get things ready for a program when I was running out of time.
Thank you to the SNAP-Ed or FNP staff that I have had the privilege to work with over the years. You all helped make the Extension program in our community. There have been many of you over the years and each played a key role into making this program special. The current SNAP-Ed staff, thank you for all the support and help in the last few years, and especially the last few months as this program continues to change. You all have made this part of my job easy and fun and always entertaining. I can’t tell you all how much I have enjoyed working with you to bring nutrition education to our community.
This is not goodbye, just until we see each other again. I will still be around the community if you need or want to visit. Thanks again for letting me serve as your Extension Agent. Emporia and Lyon County, we have some awesome residents. I look forward to us continuing to grow as a community and focus on the health and well-being of our residents. I wish nothing but the best for this community. See you soon!
Thanks again for all your support.
