Emporia State University Theatre debuted its 2021 summer musical production of Douglas J. Cohen’s “No Way to Treat a Lady” Wednesday night in Bruder Theater.
The fast-paced, murder-musical comedy is set in seedy 1970s New York and follows lovable schlub-of-a-detective Morris Brummel in his pursuit of a serial strangler across the city — while he negotiates a romance with a woman way out of his league.
The audience wonders who will be the first to grab the daily headlines: the killer or the detective?
"No Way to Treat a Lady" is ESU theatre director Pete Rydberg's first live audience production — held inside a theater — at the university.
The musical continues at 7 p.m. daily through Saturday.
Actors perform without masks and audience masking will conform to current public health guidelines. Livestream passes can be purchased for $12 at showtix4u.com [Keyword: Emporia].
