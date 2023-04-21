Six Emporia High School teams will be in action on Friday, with the highlight being the home opener for the softball team.
The Lady Spartans are 1-9 on the season and will finally get a chance to play in front of their home fans when they host Manhattan at Peter Pan Park for a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m.
Head coach Annie Rockley is excited her girls are finally getting to play at home.
“I’m super excited for the girls to play at home,” Rockley said. “It’s been well over a month into our season and we’re excited to finally play in front of our home crowd with family and friends.”
The boys golf team will be at Salina South beginning at 3 p.m. The Spartans are coming off a fourth-place finish at Wednesday’s Seaman Invitational.
Head coach Rick Eckert said his team needs to stay even keel on the golf course.
“The biggest thing we’re going to work on is getting our head straight because we’re getting too frustrated too fast when things don’t go our way,” Eckert said. “We hit one bad shot and we let that rattle us for too long. We’ve got to be more mentally tough and these guys can do that. So, we just need to get in the groove and we got to get our minds focused.”
The girls swim team will have a meet at Marion beginning at 3 p.m. Head coach Jamie Dawson wants to see the girls continue their recent success.
“This will be a smaller meet and one the girls really like,” Dawson said. “We won it last year and we hope to do it again. They are very motivated by medals and trophies and this meet has both of them, so it’s one of those little things that they like. Hopefully, we’ll be able to keep building on our success.”
The boys tennis team will host an invite at 3 p.m. at the Emporia High School tennis courts. It will be their first action since last Tuesday at Salina Central. They have been working a lot in practice on the fundamentals as well as how to play with the wind.
“In practice, we’ve just been trying to get our matches in and get more experience,” junior Jake Simons said. “We want to focus on the fundamentals and not mess up on the basics.”
“We know there’s going to be wind, so we’ve been able to practice with some wind,” senior Mats Goerres added. “Just working on our groundstrokes – both forehands, backhands, as well as our serves.”
The boys will also play at Valley Center at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
The baseball team will head to Manhattan still seeking its first win on the season (0-12).
Head coach Anthony Markowitz said the team has been working on their mindset at the plate when it comes to game time.
“We have guys that have success when they hit freely in practice or in the cage,” Markowitz said. “I think we’re pressing a little bit during games and that will happen when you’re on a scoreless drought, so we’re just trying to keep practice loose and continue working on getting better as a team.”
First pitch of the doubleheader is scheduled for 4 p.m.
The track and field team will be at Lawrence Free State beginning at 2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.