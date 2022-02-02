TOPEKA – Gracie Gilpin scored 19 points and Rebecca Snyder added 10 as the Emporia High girls basketball team knocked off Hayden 48-33 Tuesday night.
The Spartans (11-3) led the game from start to finish.
Emporia head coach Carolyn Dorsey admitted to being nervous going into the game, saying that the Wildcats are well-coached and always present a tough challenge, particularly on their home court.
“After halftime, I thought our girls really dug in deep and dug their heels in and just refused to budge,” she said.
The officiating crew called a tight game, meaning that the Spartans had to work with players in foul trouble, especially early. And yet, they held tight to their advantage, leading 16-10 after the first quarter and 27-21 at halftime.
“We told them at half, ‘You’re up six, guys, you’re winning, just calm down,’” Dorsey said. “The crowd is going and they have a great crowd. But I said, ‘We’re still winning and we’re up six and we haven’t even played well.’ Allie Baker was out the whole second quarter (with foul trouble), and honestly I had three other kids that should’ve been sitting with her, but I couldn’t afford to let them all sit. They weathered the storm and they came back and they handled it with maturity and made some plays down the stretch.”
Snyder was the scorer early on down low, putting up eight in the first quarter. And then once Hayden focused on limiting her production, Gilpin took over, scoring eight of her 19 in the second period.
In the second half, other players stepped up when called upon to make important plays, whether it was Addie Kirmer driving to the hoop to score, Rylee Peak hitting a shot off an inbounds play or Isabel Garcia diving on the floor to snag the ball and call timeout.
“We had some little plays that made a big difference in the game,” Dorsey said.
The Wildcat offense proved to be unaffected by the Spartans’ full-court defensive pressure in the first half, so after the break, Emporia backed off and played to contain. The strategy worked, as the Spartans held Hayden to just 12 second-half points.
“We want to cause turnovers and buy into that ‘we’re going to pressure,’ but we couldn’t get our D set and we were trailing and chasing and fouling out of position and rotating, and they called them,” Dorsey said. “We had to adapt defensively and change. So when we went to protect mode, we were a lot better because we’re pretty good defensively.
“We talk about when we score, our defense is better. Well, tonight was a night where we weren’t generating a whole lot of turnovers, so we just said we’re going to play as solid as we can in the half-court, and I think that’s what happened.”
Some of the trouble keeping up with Hayden’s offense while in a full-court press may have been as a result of scheduling. Emporia played Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the Glacier’s Edge Tournament and usually does not play the Tuesday afterward to allow players to rest up from three games in three days.
But Tuesday’s game was scheduled as a make-up game after the original matchup was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, meaning the Spartans had to play a fourth game in six days.
Dorsey said that even though her players might have been a bit more tired than normal, they didn’t allow the wave of confidence resulting from winning the tournament–or the fact that they’re now ranked No. 3 in 5A–to lull them into laziness.
“They’re not too cool for anything,” she said. “They do the little things and they do the hard things and they play that way. I wasn’t super worried about that getting to their heads. Yeah, we had talked about it. We talked about, ‘We’re not settling. We’re going to build and build and build.’ And I think they did. …
“We need to make sure we handle our business, because Hayden could’ve got us and they had an opportunity to. But what I liked about it was, there was a point down the stretch that they knew it was going to be a 32-minute game. It’s never a half and they quit. Hayden doesn’t quit. They fight to the end.”
But Emporia didn’t quit either, and came out with its fourth straight win.
UP NEXT
The Spartans will play at Topeka High on Friday. The Trojans–who are ranked No. 2 in 6A–got the better of Emporia on Dec. 14, winning 38-36.
“They’re talented, athletic, they’re faster than us,” Dorsey said. “They’re tougher, they’re physically quicker. The Dungeon’s a hard place to play and we’re going to have to be ready.”
Topeka High is one of only two teams to beat the Spartans this season. The last time Emporia rematched with a team to which it had narrowly lost previously, Washburn Rural won easily.
“I was a little disappointed last time we played Washburn Rural; we laid an egg,” Dorsey said. “I want to go out and battle. It’s going to be another game where it’s not going to be a 20-minute game. It’s going to be a 32-minute, down-to-the-buzzer game. If we can dig our heels in and be as tough as we’re starting to show, I think we have a chance to hang with them.”
