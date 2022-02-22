Offensive woes and foul trouble plagued the Emporia High boys basketball team Tuesday night in a 52-40 loss to Hayden.
The Spartans (3-16) shot 34% overall and 3 of 17 from 3-point range. River Peters led the way with 13 points while Parker Leeds contributed 12.
“I thought we were very stagnant offensively early in the game and I thought because of that, we put so much pressure on ourselves defensively,” said Emporia head coach Beau Welch. “We were always on our heels and it’s tough to get any rhythm going when you’re on your heels.”
To add to the challenge, the Spartans’ primary post threat Cooper Rech – a 6-foot-3 sophomore – took a seat less than three minutes into the game after picking up two quick fouls. He returned in the second period and fouled a third time with 2:15 left before halftime.
One second of game time later, Trey Templeton – the 6-foot senior who came on to replace Rech – was assessed his third foul.
Rech’s absence was particularly costly on defense against Hayden’s 6-foot-4, 264-pound Joe Otting, who along with Trent Duffey paced the Wildcats (6-13) with 16 points. Jake Muller added a further 14.
Hayden shot 55% from the floor and went 3 of 10 from long range.
Despite the Wildcats’ shooting numbers, Welch said he was pleased with his team’s defensive performance.
“I thought we actually showed some signs of some grit tonight, getting in and getting some loose balls,” he said. “But we just dug such a big hole and put ourselves too deep and just couldn’t crawl out of it.”
It took some time for the Spartans to fall into that hole, though. Hayden scored just over 30 seconds into the game, but the score would remain 2-0 for the next 3 1/2 minutes before Leeds tied the game with a pair of free throws.
From there, the Wildcats used a 7-0 run to go up 9-2 with 1:58 remaining in the first quarter. By halftime, they led 23-13.
At the intermission, Welch told his players that he wanted to see them be more aggressive offensively in the game’s final two quarters.
“We felt like in the first half, we did not screen well at all,” he said. “We felt like we had lost the screen the whole half, whether it be them screening us or us screening them. … We thought we had defended okay in the first half with how bad we were offensively. They had 23 and we thought we could live with where we were at there in the first half.”
Emporia responded in the third quarter by going on a 17-9 run to pull within two points a 32-30 on Templeton’s 3-pointer with 1:28 left in the period.
“I thought we got some rhythm in the third quarter and got going,” Welch said. “ … In the third quarter, I thought we were much more physical at the screen.”
Not to be outdone, the Wildcats went on a 10-3 run to open a 42-33 lead with 3:55 left in the game.
“We dug ourselves such a big hole and we were in foul trouble,” Welch said. “We always allowed them to get a bucket to keep us at four or six, or we fouled and they made free throws to kind of keep us at bay. Obviously, we’ve got to handle ourselves down the stretch much better than we did.”
Welch said that he’d been impressed by his team’s offensive performance in a 74-62 win over Junction City last Tuesday, but that in its past two games, that production had gone missing.
“Our last two games, we’ve been so stagnant and we haven’t really given the ball any life at all,” he said. “ … We’ve got to get some focus back. I feel like we’ve got to get some purpose back. I’m a little worried that the big win we had against Junction City meant something to us, but did it mean too much where that was our peak? We’ve got to come back tomorrow and try to find a way to have a good practice and start to get back to rebuilding where we were at.”
UP NEXT
The Spartans will play at Seaman Friday in their final regular-season game.
Welch said the preparation process is “simple,” just like it has been all year.
“We’ve just got to show up and get better, have our guys lead and find a way to play, compete and get better,” he said.
HAYDEN 52, EMPORIA 40
Hayden (6-13) – 9; 14; 13; 16; – 52
Emporia (3-16) – 4; 9; 17; 10; – 40
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
Hayden – Otting 16, Duffey 16, Muller 14, Ridley 4, Foster 2.
Emporia – Peters 12, Leeds 11, Ortega 6, Templeton 3, Rech 3, Hess 2.
