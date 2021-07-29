The Madison School Board met at at Madison High School Wednesday at 7 p.m. and approved the following items:
- The FFA to attend the National FFA conference in November in Indianapolis on Oct. 27-30
- To add a cross country team to USD 386 sports
- To move forward on building plans/architects for a new weight room at the high school
- To discuss the Revenue Neutral Rate on Aug. 23
- K-6 textbook fees stay at $22, 7-8 at $25 and 9-12 at $30
- -.56 cents for mileage for state reimbursement down from .58 cents, $10 breakfast, and $15 for lunch and dinner for employees
- To keep the prices the same for high school games at adults $4, students $1; and junior high $3 for adults, $1 for students, a family pass for $100 and student pass for $10
Masks are recommended to students, though not required. Social distancing and sanitizing will remain in place.
