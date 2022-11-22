CrossWinds

Cross Winds Counseling and Wellness is receiving a grant from a Kansas foundation to make the switch to a new certified clinic status.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Monday that the Tower Mental Health Foundation of Kansas will provide $12,623 to the Emporia agency. It's providing grant money to similar organizations across the state.

