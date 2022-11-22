Cross Winds Counseling and Wellness is receiving a grant from a Kansas foundation to make the switch to a new certified clinic status.
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Monday that the Tower Mental Health Foundation of Kansas will provide $12,623 to the Emporia agency. It's providing grant money to similar organizations across the state.
Kansas is implementing a new “Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic” model, based on federal legislation approved last year. Cross Winds CEO Amanda Cunningham said in February that the model aims at improving mental health in communities, not only individuals.
A statement from Schmidt said the CCBHC model “will provide more resources to participating clinics and improve the care the clinics are able to provide to Kansas citizens.”
The U,S. Department of Health and Human Services counts more than 450 CCBHC clinics currently operating across the country. They are required to offer around-the-clock crisis services and psychiatric rehabilitation, among other things.
The Tower Foundation is run by Schmidt's office, with nine board members. Half the money for the grant comes from the foundation, while the other half comes from the Sunflower Foundation of Topeka.
Grants were announced for 12 different agencies across the state, totaling more than $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.