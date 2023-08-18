A large crowd turned out to officially welcome a new medical provider to downtown Emporia Thursday evening.
Located at 708 Commercial St., Liberty MD celebrated its grand opening at the location, after a quiet opening in a smaller office last September. The direct primary care practice is operated by Dr. Aaron Watters and his wife and practice manager, Wendy, where they offer tailored, one-on-one care for patients in an old-school way.
For Dr. Watters, a second-generation healthcare worker and 25-year veteran of the medical community who worked for years in the traditional setting, the practice model allows him to work with his patients to create, implement and pay for their treatment plan without the red tape of insurance companies. The model has been so popular that Watters found he had quickly outgrown his first office located just a few blocks south on Commercial Street.
"We were so crowded over at the other spot. Everybody was always very understanding, because I had just the one room, and my patients have been very, very understanding and very supportive," Dr. Watters said. "Now, they appreciate having their own space and it being more private."
Now, there's room to grow.
The Liberty MD offices feature three exam rooms, a suite for in-house surgeries and an IV therapy spa. The office waiting room features an Emporia-themed painting by the Watters’ niece, Mia Barnett, who is currently studying at The Savannah College of Art and Design.
"My goal is to make my patients feel like they're at home here," Dr. Watters said.
And, he wants to help them feel their best, inside and out.
"When they feel good, I feel good. I feel accomplished," Watters explained. "I feel like I'm a doctor from the heart. I do this to make people feel good."
Wendy Watters said Liberty MD is also offering premium services, such as the Empower RF Women's Health Platform. While you need to be a member of the practice to see Dr. Watters, the premium services are open to the public.
"This is our women's health platform, and it's about providing relief from stress, urge, and urinary incontinence, frequent bladder infections and vaginal rejuvenation," she said. "When we say vaginal rejuvenation, it's not what most people think. People are having dryness issues, or painful intercourse, or things like that. This can help resolve those issues. ... It's just giving them that quality of life back."
Watters said Emporia RF treatments won't disrupt your life with a lot of healing time.
"The treatments are painless, FDA approved, resolved in six weeks and no downtime," she said.
Liberty MD also offers Morpheus8 treatments, O3UV: Ozone Ultraviolet Therapy, Biote and more.
Watters said she and Dr. Watters were grateful for the support from the Emporia community, which has already allowed them to grow to care for even more patients.
"We can take care of so many more patients and our patients have been tremendously thrilled with us," she said. "Our membership has exploded since we moved in."
Liberty MD is currently accepting new patients, but is unable to accept Medicare at this time. For those interested in more information, visit https://libertymdemporia.com.
