The Emporia State football team announced their 2023 schedule on Saturday. Jones Field at Welch Stadium will play host to five Emporia State home games this season.
The Hornets will open the season at home against Lincoln on August 31 in Emporia. This is the second straight year Emporia State has opened the season with a home game on a Thursday night.
Emporia State will hit the road for the first time on September 7 when they travel to Northwest Missouri. Both teams advanced to the postseason last year. It will be the first night game in Maryville between the Hornets and Bearcats since they met for the MIAA Championship on national television on November 7, 2015.
The Hornets will stay on the road the next weekend when they travel to Tahlequah, Okla. to take on Northeastern State. Emporia State has won ten straight against the RiverHawks.
The only September game in Welch Stadium will take place on September 23 when Emporia State welcomes Central Oklahoma to Emporia. The Hornets have won seven of ten meetings against the Bronchos in MIAA play, including four straight in Welch Stadium. It will be the only home game for Emporia State between August 31 and October 14.
The Hornets start a two-game road trip on September 30 when they travel to St. Joseph, Mo. to take on Missouri Western. That will be followed by trips to Southeast Kansas on October 7 to play Pittsburg State in the seventh most-played rivalry in NCAA Division II. At least one of these teams has advanced to the postseason in 11 of the last 12 seasons with the Hornets going to the playoffs three times with four bowl games while the Gorillas have three playoff appearances and three bowls.
The 119th edition of the Turnpike Tussle will take place on October 14 when Washburn makes the trip to Emporia. It is the second most-played active rivalry in NCAA Division II. The Hornets lead the series 59-53-6 and have won eighth of the last ten meetings, including last year's 42-35 victory in Topeka.
It will be back on the road the next week when Emporia State travels to Warrensburg for a matchup with Central Missouri. The Hornets jumped out to a 17-0 lead last year, but eight of the prior ten meetings with the Mules had been a one-touchdown game in the fourth quarter.
Emporia State kicks off a two-game home stand on October 28 when they play host to Neb.-Kearney for Homecoming in Welch Stadium. This will be the first Homecoming meeting with the Lopers in Emporia since the schools joined the NCAA in 1991. The Hornets have won five of seven against the Lopers.
Senior Day and Emporia State's Salute to Service Day will be on November 4 against Missouri Southern. The Hornets have won ten straight against the Lions.
Emporia State will wrap up the season with a trip to Western Kansas to take on Fort Hays State. The Hornets have won the last two meetings starting with a 15-12 win in 2021 in Hays followed by last year's 42-14 Homecoming win in Welch Stadium.
The Hornets are coming off their seventh postseason appearance in the last ten seasons. They return 45 letter winners including seven starters on offense, six starters on defense and both kickers.
2023 Emporia State Football Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time
|August 31
|Lincoln
|Emporia, Kan.
|7:00 p.m.
|September 7
|at Northwest Missouri
|Maryville, Mo.
|7:00 p.m.
|September 16
|at Northeastern State
|Tahlequah, Okla.
|TBA
|September 23
|Central Oklahoma
|Emporia, Kan.
|1:00 p.m.
|September 30
|at Missouri Western
|St. Joseph, Mo.
|4:00 p.m.
|October 7
|at Pittsburg State
|Pittsburg, Kan.
|2:00 p.m.
|October 14
|Washburn
|Emporia, Kan.
|1:00 p.m.
|October 21
|at Central Missouri
|Warrensburg, Mo.
|1:30 p.m.
|October 28
|Neb.-Kearney (HC)
|Emporia, Kan.
|2:00 p.m.
|November 4
|Missouri Southern
|Emporia, Kan.
|1:00 p.m.
|November 11
|at Fort Hays State
|Hays, Kan.
|1:00 p.m.
