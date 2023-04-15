ESU FB
Courtesy ESU Photography

The Emporia State football team announced their 2023 schedule on Saturday. Jones Field at Welch Stadium will play host to five Emporia State home games this season.

The Hornets will open the season at home against Lincoln on August 31 in Emporia. This is the second straight year Emporia State has opened the season with a home game on a Thursday night.

