An Emporia man is overcoming the odds, three months after suffering a number of life-threatening injuries in a traumatic UTV accident.
Hunter McCoy, 20, was a passenger in a 2003 Can-Am Maverick UTV driven by 21-year-old Tylon Ybarra of Cottonwood Falls, traveling southbound through a field in the 1400 block of Road M at 12:56 a.m. Saturday, May 6. Ybarra lost control of the UTV, causing it to roll an unknown number of times.
McCoy, who was not wearing a safety restraint, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered a number of serious and life-threatening injuries. He was transferred to Wesley Trauma Center in Wichita where his parents said he was diagnosed with an aortic aneurysm, three brain bleeds and swelling. He was then transferred to Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals in Nebraska.
His parents, Billy and Jenny McCoy, post frequent updates on his status on social media. We recently reached out to the family for an update on his condition.
“Hunter was critical. His situation was minute by minute, hour by hour,” said Morgan McCoy, Hunter’s sister. “No doctor thought he would survive. Since then he has made very slow, but very steady improvements, beating the odds. As of today he is still in a coma, but there are many stages of comas. He is currently in one of the highest stages; but still not categorized as ‘awake.’”
According to the Glasgow Coma Scale, there are several different levels of coma, ranging from very deep, where the patient shows no response or awareness at all, to shallower levels, where the patient responds to stimulation by movement or opening eyes. Shallower levels can occur, however, where the patient is able to make some response to speech.
Morgan said, at this stage, the family is unable to determine Hunter’s emotional status.
“We are sure that when he wakes up he will have range of emotions to deal with, but we are also positive that Hunter will not let anything get in the way of his best recovery,” she said.
Hunter, who was moved to an acute care floor, has a minimum of three hours of therapy a day, including speech, occupational, and physical therapy. And, his physical progress has been marked by significant milestones. Most recently, he achieved the removal of his cervical collar and trachea, signifying steps toward increased independence and improved bodily function.
“Hunter does speech, occupational, and physical therapy everyday. Some examples of what Hunter is working on are picking up a piece of fruit and setting it in a basket, giving thumbs up for yes, and sitting on the edge of a bed unassisted,” Morgan said. “To many these would not seem like difficult tasks, but for someone with a severe brain injury they are. These tasks are the simple building blocks to continue with his progress.”
While the emotional toll of the trauma remains hidden behind the veil of a coma, Hunter’s family remains positive about his emotional well-being when he awakens. They acknowledge the range of emotions he might grapple with, but express confidence in his unwavering spirit and determination to overcome any challenges.
“As a family we have gotten past the shock, anger, and disbelief of this situation. We are thankful to have Hunter still with us, because at moments it was doubtful,” Morgan said. “We are at the point emotionally where our only goal is to get Hunter home, and start rebuilding his life, no matter what capacity that is.”
The McCoy family is determining what Hunter’s living arrangement will look like when he is able to return home.
“We are in the process of working with local contractors on building a small addition on our house for Hunter to live in, with a handicap accessible bathroom,” Morgan said. “The support from the Emporia community has been invaluable to us. We are thankfully for everyone’s support, encouragement, and prayers.”
Morgan said her brother’s brain injury will be monitored for the rest of his life, no matter how much progress he makes.
“Hunter also has a heart injury, that will be monitered yearly for the rest of his life,” she said. “At the moment there is no way to tell exactly what his recovery will be, because every brain injury is so unique.”
Due to Hunter’s ongoing medical expenses, the Hunter McCoy Medical Fund has been set up at all ESB Financial locations. Donations can be made to both Emporia locations — 801 Merchant St. or 1111 Industrial Rd. — as well as the ESB Financial at 224 E. Pyntz in Manhattan. You can also mail donations to ESB Financial, ATTN: Hunter McCoy Medical Fund, PO Box 807, Emporia, KS 66801.
A trivia night fundraiser has also been organized to assist with family travel expenses.
The Hunter McCoy Trivia Night fundraiser is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Del 5ive Event Center, 802 Graham St. The cost to play is $20 per person. All proceeds go to the Hunter McCoy Medical Fund.
To sign-up, text Alicia Criger at 620-343-0328, or fill out the form at https//forms.gle/q5z4gUu63b5w2qjp6.
