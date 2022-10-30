Lilly Skalsky

Olpe’s Lilly Skalsky.

 Courtesy photo

WAMEGO — The 2022 Kansas Class 1A and Class 2A were held at Wamego Country Club Saturday and featured a number of area runners.

The Hartford High School boys team finished seventh overall in Class 1A, and the Northern Heights High School boys team placed 11th in the Class 2A competition.

