WAMEGO — The 2022 Kansas Class 1A and Class 2A were held at Wamego Country Club Saturday and featured a number of area runners.
The Hartford High School boys team finished seventh overall in Class 1A, and the Northern Heights High School boys team placed 11th in the Class 2A competition.
“What a season! I’m so proud of this group of young men for all their hard work and what they were able to achieve,” wrote Hartford head coach Tammy Windle in an email.
Olpe’s Lilly Skalsky concluded her successful season, finishing fourth in the Class 1A final.
Girls 5K run: 1, Emma Weiner, Golden Plains, 19:37.01. 4, Lilly Skalsky, Olpe, 20:38.34. 18, Kenia Speer, Lebo, 22:01.31. 35, Lily Hudson, Madison, 23:01.35. 37, Cira Plummer, Lebo, 23:04.91. 67, Delia Simpson, Lebo, 25:26.84. 82, Anna Hasenclever, Lebo, 27:11.22.
Lebo was 10th in the team competition with 135 points.
Boys 5K run: 1, Brenden Ellis, Ingalls, 16:50.13. Caleb Durst, Lebo, 17:47.18. Kaleb Arnold, 17:52.94. 35, Cody Cleveland, Hartford, 19:15.64. 51, Adam Blankley, Hartford, 19:53.46. 56, Grayson Dailey, Hartford, 20:03.80. 66. Samuel Blankley, Hartford, 20:24.39. 67, Oliver Smith, Hartford, 20:28.01.
Hartford was seventh in the team competition with 134 points.
Girls 5K run: 1, Chesney Peterson, Stanton County, 18:19.11. 60, Teagan Hines, Northern Heights, 23:38.50. 63, Laura Catchcart, Northern Heights, 23:45.91.
Boys 5K run: 1, Kamryn Golub, Stanton County, 16:56.65. 21, Cooper Hamlin, Northern Heights, 17:57.25. 47, Silus Hernandez, Chase County, 18:56.06. 64, Reese Spade, Northern Heights, 19:21.56. 84, Grady Tiffany, Northern Heights, 20:38.62. 85, Nathan Hansen, Northern Heights, 20:38.79. 96, Logan Schlimme, Northern Heights, 22:02.12.
Northern Heights was 11th in the team competition with 254 points.
