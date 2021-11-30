The Emporia High boys swimming and diving team will open its 2021-22 campaign Wednesday afternoon, and if 2020-21’s COVID-19-marred season was unique, this one might be even more so.
Due to ongoing renovation work being done on the Spartans’ on-campus pool, they’ve been forced to find other accommodations this year. Some days, they don’t have far to drive because they can practice in the pool at the Emporia State University HPER building. But other days, that pool’s not available to them, so they have to load up and travel to Marion.
Meanwhile, defending diving state champion Braxton Higgins and diving coach Barb Clark are going to Topeka every day for practice and all of Emporia’s “home meets” will be hosted in the state capital as well.
Add to it that last year’s eight-man swimming roster has ballooned to 30 this season – many of whom have never swum before – and it’s understandable why seventh-year head coach Jamie Dawson described the first few weeks of practice as “a little bit of a circus.”
She’s not complaining, though.
“It’s been fun, but it’s been a lot different than years past where you have kids that come in and they already know the sport and they know what they’re doing already, so it’s been a whole different set of challenges,” Dawson said. “But heck, I’ll take this kind of challenge every year.”
Only five return from last year’s team after three seniors graduated. And even though swimming is a sport done barefoot, Dawson said that, for her returners, “the shoes that they have to fill are massive.”
Cam Geitz is one of two seniors with any swimming experience and one of two swimmers with state experience. Last year, he swam in the 50-yard freestyle, the 100-yard freestyle, the 400-yard freestyle relay and the 200-yard freestyle relay, which he swam at state each of the past two seasons.
“I’d like to get back to state in the 200 relay, and if possible, qualify in the 50 free,” Geitz said. “But overall, for a team goal, I think that trying to get a relay in would be really good for our younger kids. Most of the kids here haven’t swam before, and so seeing that you can come in and swim and excel in it early on, I think, will be a good blueprint for the younger kids.”
Junior Rudy Bedolla was on the same 200-yard freestyle relay team as Geitz last year. He also swam in the 50-yard freestyle, the 100-yard freestyle and the 400-yard freestyle.
“My goal is just to be better than last year, getting better times, making the team better,” he said.
Dawson said that the other two spots in the 200-yard freestyle race will likely be filled by freshmen with no meet experience, and so she’s been working with her veterans on managing expectations.
“It’s not going to look like last year,” she said. “It’s not going to be a well-oiled transition. That’s something that’s not going to happen day one.”
The other three returners from last year’s team are sophomores this season and Dawson said that their experience – limited though it may be – will be vital.
“Because they’ve been there before, it helps out,” she said.
A bonus addition to the team this year is senior Maximus Kelly, who didn’t swim in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but competed for the Spartans in both his freshman and sophomore seasons.
“My freshman year was a lot of fun, just learning all the strokes and everything; it just kind of drew me in and made me want to do it more,” he said. “ … It’s fun to be back out here. I love it. I missed my junior year, but I’m really enjoying it this year. It’s been a long time.”
Kelly’s specialty is the backstroke and his goal for this season is to make it to state in that race.
“Every time that I get in the pool, (I need to) just make sure I’m pushing myself, not just going through the motions,” he said.
Dawson said that many of the newcomers this season primarily compete in other sports but decided to do swimming during the winter for its conditioning benefits.
“Most of the boys that are here are not here because they want to be better swimmers,” she said. “They’re here because they want to be better baseball players, they want to be better track athletes, they want to be better football players. Having coaches in those seasons that support it as well hasn’t always been the case, and so having Coach Markowitz (of the baseball team) telling the boys you need to come and swim and having Coach Tuttle (of the football team) telling his boys to do something in the offseason and that swimming is an okay option … that really helps.”
The fact that most of her swimmers aren’t swimming because they necessarily love the sport doesn’t bother her in the slightest.
“I don’t mind being a winter conditioning sport,” she said. “Give me 40 every year that just really want to be here for conditioning, because there’s going to be some that come out of that group that are phenomenal swimmers that didn’t even know they were swimmers.”
And just because so many swim for conditioning doesn’t mean they don’t want to win. In fact, Dawson said the majority are “uber competitive” and that she enjoys watching quality athletes have to humble themselves to try a different sport.
“I think they like the challenge,” she said. “It’s something new. And there are days where they don’t like it, but there are days that kids that swim every day don’t like it.”
While this season may have its growing pains, Dawson believes they’ll be worthwhile. For one thing, more than half the roster is made up of freshmen, which will establish a firm foundation for the program.
And also, she said the strength of her team this year is that it’s comprised of swimmers who want to improve and compete.
“A lot of them are like, ‘Well, how can I get better at this?’ or ‘What can we do to get this better?’” she said. “They are very willing to learn a sport that they have never done before. My boys that have come back, they have ... really stepped up.”
The Spartans will begin their season at the Topeka West meet at Hummer Park Wednesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.