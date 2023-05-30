UNBOUND Gravel is returning this week, with cyclists riding through the streets of Emporia for fun, competition and philanthropy.
For the second year, UNBOUND Gravel will include a benefit shake-out ride for the Bloomhouse Foundation, supporting the only basic center youth shelter and drop-in center in the state. The ride, set for June 1 at 9 a.m., will depart from 8th and Commercial and take riders through east Emporia and Lyon County.
The benefit ride was made possible years ago, by a partnership with California-based GU Energy Labs’ Yuri Hauswald, Gravel City Roasters’ Angie Baker and Bloom House Youth Services’ Clara Corn.
Hauswald, who recently came on as co-owner of Merchant Cycles, competed in his first UNBOUND Gravel event in 2013 and has been back every year since. In that time, Hauswald became friends with Baker, and thus the benefit race was born.
“I was wearing a trans wristband supporting a group called RIDE started by Molly Cameron, sort of one of the leading voices in the trans cycling team right now, and Angie saw it and said, ‘Hey, we should do something,’” Hauswald said. “I had an extra in my pocket, I handed it to her and I was like, ‘Next year let’s do a ride that celebrates all this, encourages more people to get out and ride their bikes.’”
Baker, who serves as the secretary on the board of Bloom House Youth Services, connected Hauswald with Bloom House Founder Clara Corn, holding the first informal benefit ride last year.
“We had a whole bunch of people come out there who seemed to be a lot of interested last year and we kind of did it by the seat of our pants, so I decided to get more serious this year,” Hauswald said.
Others in the cycling community also contributed to this year’s event.
Lisa Congdon, a Portland, Oregon-based fine artist and friend of Hauswalds, created the Love is Here to Stay logo free of charge to support the ride. The logo is available for purchase on T-shirts, stickers and CamelBak water bottles on the Bloom House website or Linktree or at Gravel City Roasters.
“I’ve seen people wearing shirts … every time I see someone out and about wearing it, it’s just so cool,” Corn said. “Recently, we were on the Instagram story of someone outside of Emporia who had it on during a bike race … it gives me actual goosebumps, it’s so cool.”
Last year, the ride was able to bring in just under $1,000 and spread the news of the work and mission of Bloom House to an international audience.
“It’s awesome. It feels so good. And it’s such a great way to get the word out about who we are,” Corn said. “We are just a small town in Kansas, we are the only basic center program, the only one doing what we do, but we are little. This gives us an international outreach moment and to see people who care about what we are doing all over the world is really exciting.”
Proceeds from this year’s race and from sales of the logo products will go to maintain the basic needs center, as it works to provide support to in-need youth.
“The funds from these T-shirts and stickers, and any time you give cash donations to us, it goes across the board,” Corn said. “It helps us pay our water bill, our electricity, the internet, the phone, the air conditioning, the whole thing that is the house. It helps us stay open and running. It also pays for food and helps us buy household necessities like toilet paper and paper towels and cat food for our cats.”
For Hauswald, the ride is also a way to give back to a sport and a community that has done so much for him.
“When I did my first UNBOUND 10 years ago, I had no idea how gravel and that event, in particular, would change my life,” Hauswald said. “... The last couple of years, gravel racing and gravel race promoters, in particular, many of them are doing a lot to be more inclusive. Bobby Wintle with Mid South has done a lot, Rebecca Rusch with her events creating nonbinary categories. UNBOUND two years ago created the first nonbinary category out there. Cycling has done so much for me and it just seems like a no-brainer for me to try to get back and help where I can.”
“UNBOUND Gravel is just a big family reunion,” UNBOUND Marketing Manager Kristi Mohn said. “It’s a community event that has always been about gathering together, doing hard things, sharing those stories, and support each other,” Mohn said. “It also takes place in one of the most special landscapes in the world — the Flint Hills.
“Seeing the way this community has opened the hearts of folks from around the globe is really special,” she added. “Yuri certainly found a second home here, and we are excited that he is working so hard to give back to a community that has always welcomed him. It’s really exciting!”
To register for the benefit ride, visit https://register.chronotrack.com/r/70687?tag=Shakeout.
