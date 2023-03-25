Flint Hills Optimist Club logo

The 33rd annual Flint Hills Optimist Club High School Basketball All-Star Games will take place tonight at White Auditorium.

The game is to honor seniors and give them one final high school game, and give them a chance to play at White Auditorium. Schools are mostly from the Flint Hills and Lyon County Leagues but also Burlington, Eureka and Emporia High Schools will be represented.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.