The 33rd annual Flint Hills Optimist Club High School Basketball All-Star Games will take place tonight at White Auditorium.
The game is to honor seniors and give them one final high school game, and give them a chance to play at White Auditorium. Schools are mostly from the Flint Hills and Lyon County Leagues but also Burlington, Eureka and Emporia High Schools will be represented.
“We ask coaches to nominate players for it and then the Optimist Club selects the players amongst those that have been submitted to us,” said Ken Hansen, who is on the All-Star Committee. “We try to get kids to play with different kids so for example, if we get two players from Emporia, we’ll split them up so they will play against each other. That way they get to know some of the kids from around the area.”
Emporia will have two girls playing in Rebecca Snyder and Arianna Hamilton and Parker Leeds will represent the boys.
Other area players include Brooklyn Jones and Landon Grimmett (Lebo), Jenna Smith, McKenna Broyles, Truman Bailey and Blake Redeker (Olpe), Alexis DeLong, Leaya Francis and Cooper Schroer (Chase County), Sarah Miser, Yolaine Luthi and Bryson Turner (Madison), Teagan Hines, Kailyn Schlimme and Kolden Ryberg (Northern Heights) and Ali Smith (Hartford).
All four coaches were one-time participants in the game. Former Olpe players Kayla Abney and Michelle Stueve-Corpening will coach the girls. Emporia’s Dylan Farr and Madison’s Eric Porter will coach the boys.
The girls will tip off at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow at about 8 p.m. Games will be 20-minute halves and they allow “make it, take it” in the last two minutes of each half if a team is behind. This means if the trailing team makes a 3-pointer, they get to keep possession.
Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door. Gates will open at 5 p.m.
