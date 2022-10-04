The Emporia High School boys soccer team shut out Wichita Trinity Academy, 1-0, at Emporia High School on Tuesday night.
The lone goal of the game came in the 51st minute on a penalty kick from Rudy Bedolla. The team made an advanced decision earlier this year that Bedolla would be the one to take penalty kicks, and it paid off tonight.
“It felt good being able to score in a tight game,” Bedolla said. “We decided at the beginning of the season I would be the designated PK taker, so I knew I was going to take it.”
“Trinity is always tough,” head coach Victor Ibarra added. “They’re a 4A powerhouse, so I expected them to be extremely tough. In those clutch moments, you’re wanting to rely on a senior, and Rudy from the very beginning wanted those PKs and he went ahead and executed.”
Emporia had opportunities to score early but weren’t able to capitalize until the second half.
“I thought we were able to outshoot Trinity quite a bit,” Ibarra said. “We had quality opportunities but weren’t able to put it in the back of the net. We missed two goals in the first five minutes, which would’ve calmed everybody’s nerves. When you allow a good team, even if they’re young, to stay in the game, they’re going to start believing in themselves. That will automatically make it a much harder game.”
Goalkeeper Diego Reyes recorded a clean sheet, and Ibarra enjoys having someone like him in goal in a close game like this.
“Diego has all the confidence in the world in big moments and has really good hands,” Ibarra said. “He’s a three-year starter and having him in goal is very comforting. It’s a tight 1-0 game and he seems to be completely calm. Having the ability to go into a game and not having to worry about your goalkeeper making any critical mistakes is huge.”
The Spartans (9-2) will travel to take on Berean Academy on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
