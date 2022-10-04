Diego Reyes

Diego Reyes (right) recorded a clean sheet in goal for Emporia on Tuesday night.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia High School boys soccer team shut out Wichita Trinity Academy, 1-0, at Emporia High School on Tuesday night.

The lone goal of the game came in the 51st minute on a penalty kick from Rudy Bedolla. The team made an advanced decision earlier this year that Bedolla would be the one to take penalty kicks, and it paid off tonight.

