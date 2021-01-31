This week, the Gazette went out to speak to restaurants around Emporia to check in on how they are doing nearly 10 months into the pandemic.
“It has been slow, but steady,” said Bobby Doudican, owner of Bobby D’s Merchant Street BBQ. “Thankfully for the people of Emporia, we have been able to survive.”
Everyday seems like a challenge with the pandemic, but making sure that the restaurant is safe for people to dine-in is one of Doudican’s main concerns. He hopes that everybody will do their part to wear a mask and social distance to protect each other.
“The majority of our business is still take out and curbside, although we do have limited space inside for customers,” he said. “I normally sat 84 people, but right now all we are seating is 28 people. I will continue along that path until we somewhat get an all clear.”
As vaccinations being to roll out, he hopes that he will eventually be able to open his doors and provide more seating for customers.
“I just want Emporia to know how grateful we are and how humble we are that they will still give us business in a time like this,” Doudican said. “If everybody keeps smiling, then we will keep pushing on.”
