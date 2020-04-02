Good morning! Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-60s. A chance for rain and thunderstorms will begin at 8 p.m. and last throughout Friday morning.
Our top stories from yesterday:
Coronavirus stories: Heather Wagner -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/education/article_4c723730-6ede-11ea-884e-db957192a80a.html
ESB Financial to offer COVID-19 loan deferral program -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_018cbfaa-738a-11ea-b009-7b58caa1a32c.html
City establishes new offense for violating public health orders -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_b0d42d96-7456-11ea-a212-8b770b9e1ab7.html
Top national stories:
Engineer intentionally derails speeding train at Port of Los Angeles near Navy hospital ship aiding virus crisis, feds say -
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/man-intentionally-derails-train-usns-mercy-navy-hospital-ship-port-los-angeles-coronavirus-crisis-feds/
Double strike: Tornado, virus push Tennesseans to the limit -
https://apnews.com/f76d66568c2308d0f1224ca96dea1573
Your uplifting story for today:
Schwarzenegger personally delivers a cargo of 50,000 masks to doctors on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic -
https://www.politico.com/states/california/story/2020/03/31/schwarzenegger-shortsighted-for-california-to-defund-pandemic-stockpile-he-built-1269954
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.