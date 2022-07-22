Melvern Lake remains algae-free this weekend. But two areas related to the lake are under watches.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Thursday that the Melvern Swim Pond is now under an algae watch. So is the Melvern River (Outlet) Pond, which was put under a watch last week.
An algae watch means swimming and wading are discouraged near visible blooms. The water may be unsafe for humans and animals. People who contact the water should wash with lean water afterward.
The KDHE listed 13 bodies of water or zones in its weekly algae warnings, including Marion Reservoir and Lake Pomona. Five others are under a watch.
