Blue-green algae

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued blue-green algae warnings for 13 bodies of water, including Marion Reservoir. This means water conditions are unsafe for humans and animals, and contact with water should not occur.

Melvern Lake remains algae-free this weekend. But two areas related to the lake are under watches.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Thursday that the Melvern Swim Pond is now under an algae watch. So is the Melvern River (Outlet) Pond, which was put under a watch last week.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.