Kansas will receive at least $15 million in a legal settlement with Walmart involving opioid prescriptions.
“The Kansas share is likely to increase, perhaps substantially,” a statement from Attorney General Derek Schmidt's office said this week.
Walmart is the latest retailer to reach a massive settlement involving opioids. Lawsuits have accused the chain's pharmacies of filling prescriptions without proper oversight.
““We have worked tirelessly to hold these companies accountable for the addiction and human suffering caused by years of their unlawful business practices,” Schmidt said.
The Walmart settlement totaling more than $3 billion involves 43 states. It follows separate agreements with CVS and Walgreens.
The amount Kansas will receive from the other pharmacy chains is not yet final. But Schmidt's office claims it has recovered more than $200 million related to opioid manufacturing, marketing and distribution.
Money from the settlements goes into a state fund which will provide grants to substance abuse and addiction treatment programs. Details on that process have yet to be announced.
