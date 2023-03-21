Emporia High School freshman Allisyn Weiss won the Lady Spartans first diving meet of the season on Tuesday and qualified for state in the process.
Weiss finished with a total score of 213.60. She said she was nervous going into what was her first-ever high school diving meet but was excited when she found out she qualified.
“It feels really good,” Weiss said. “I was very nervous going into this meet since it was my first one ever. But after they told me [I qualified for state] I was really excited.”
Weiss said she was glad about how she handled her twists as it was a part of her dives she had been struggling with in practice.
“I was very pleased with the twisting aspect,” Weiss said. “Going into practice, that’s something I’ve been struggling on so to come and do those dives probably the best I’ve ever done them felt really good.”
Head coach Barb Clark was glad she got the first one out of the way so they can now work to get her ready for the state meet.
“I’m excited because I could tell while I watching her that she looked scared, like a deer in headlights,” Clark said. “But once she got on the board, she was all competition. I was happy to get the first one out of the way for her and now we can work on the dives that we need to.”
Senior Jacey Stutler finished third with a score of 175.30.
“Her being out for spring break kind of hurt her a little bit,” Clark said. “We did a new dive today but she hit it pretty well and we’re still working on some of her twists. Her approach was a little off today and there are some little things she needs to work on but we’ll get there.”
The girls swim team will begin its season on Thursday with a home invite at 4 p.m. Both the swimmers and divers will then head to Hummer for the Topeka High Invite on Thursday, March 30 with diving beginning at 1:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.