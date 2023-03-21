Allisyn Weiss

Emporia freshman Allisyn Weiss qualified for state in her first high school diving meet on Tuesday.

 John Sorce/Gazette

Emporia High School freshman Allisyn Weiss won the Lady Spartans first diving meet of the season on Tuesday and qualified for state in the process.

Weiss finished with a total score of 213.60. She said she was nervous going into what was her first-ever high school diving meet but was excited when she found out she qualified.

