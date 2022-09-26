EHS girls golf Centennial League

The Emporia High School girls golf team with the Centennial League trophy.

 Courtesy Rick Eckert

The Emporia High School girls golf team won their first Centennial League team title in school history on Monday afternoon at Village Greens Golf Course in Topeka.

The Lady Spartans finished with a team score of 332, eight strokes ahead of second-place finisher and defending league champion Washburn Rural.

