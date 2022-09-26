The Emporia High School girls golf team won their first Centennial League team title in school history on Monday afternoon at Village Greens Golf Course in Topeka.
The Lady Spartans finished with a team score of 332, eight strokes ahead of second-place finisher and defending league champion Washburn Rural.
Emporia also had the top three individual finishers. Avary Eckert won her second-straight league title with a 78, one stroke ahead of Olivia Eckert, who finished second with a 79. Elise Eckert took third with an 82.
Emporia will return to Topeka on Thursday for the Topeka High Invite at Lake Shawnee Golf Course beginning at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.