Two Emporia women conquered a big goal when they finished the 100-mile race during Unbound Gravel Saturday.
Terri Summey, 57, and Joan Brewer, 53, were among the 746 riders who left downtown at 7 a.m. Saturday.
“It was the first time for both of us,” Brewer said, moments after the pair made their way out of the finishers’ chute.
“And it’s the farthest we’ve ever gone,” Summey added.
The friends, who completed the 50-mile event a few years ago, both crossed the finish line in just over 11 hours with a time of 11:02:53.
“We both came in with a pretty good time when we did the 50,” Summey said. “I kind of thought we could make the cut-off and do the 100. It was a challenge.”
Despite facing strong headwinds, heat and hills they had to walk, Summey said overall the ride was pretty good.
“There were some rocky roads we had to walk but it was not bad. It was a beautiful day in the Flint Hills,” she said.
Part of the challenge was forgetting how difficult the course is, Summey added. And, neither Summey nor Brewer had ever ridden past Council Grove.
“There were some hills past Council Grove that we weren’t quite expecting,” she said.
Brewer agreed.
“That’s why the call them the rolling Flint Hills,” she said with a laugh.
Brewer said having supporters out cheering on the riders on the course helped keep her motivated.
“Overall, the supporters out there were wonderful,” she said. “All the people out there supporting helps along the way. It’s a great community effort.”
With the Unbound 100 off their bucket list, would Summey and Brewer consider signing up for the flagship 200-mile race in the future?
“Nope,” the pair said in unison. “No.”
“I have no desire,” Brewer said.
“I don’t know if I’ll ever do the 100 again,” Summey agreed. “It was just a challenge and I wanted to do it. And we did it.”
But having finished the race, of course, felt amazing.
“We did it,” Brewer said. “It’s amazing. The goal was to finish and we accomplished our goal.”
