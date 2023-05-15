Megan McManis

Emporia State's Megan McManis

 Josiah Driggers/ESU Athletics

Senior Megan McManis became the first Emporia State female to clear 4.00m as she broke her own school record with a mark of 4.01m (13-1.75) at the PSU Last Chance to Host a Meet Qualifier on Friday in Pittsburg, Kan.

She entered the competition at 3.81m (12-6) and cleared it on her first attempt. The bar then went up to 3.91m (12-10), one centimeter above her previous school record. She cleared that on her first attempt as the bar moved up another ten centimeters. It took her two attempts to get over the school record height and move into the top 12 nationally in the pole vault as of Friday afternoon. She went out at 4.11m (13-5.75), a height that would have moved her into the top five nationally.

