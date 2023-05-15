Senior Megan McManis became the first Emporia State female to clear 4.00m as she broke her own school record with a mark of 4.01m (13-1.75) at the PSU Last Chance to Host a Meet Qualifier on Friday in Pittsburg, Kan.
She entered the competition at 3.81m (12-6) and cleared it on her first attempt. The bar then went up to 3.91m (12-10), one centimeter above her previous school record. She cleared that on her first attempt as the bar moved up another ten centimeters. It took her two attempts to get over the school record height and move into the top 12 nationally in the pole vault as of Friday afternoon. She went out at 4.11m (13-5.75), a height that would have moved her into the top five nationally.
Holly Brockmeier was the other female competitor for Emporia State in Pittsburg. She placed sixth with a throw of 39.41m (129-4) in the women's javelin.
For the men, Brock Merz ran 53.52 to win the 400m hurdles and was followed closely by Chase Rooney in second at 54.08 while Joshua Reuting ran 59.69 to place fourth.
Carter Cox ran a personal best of 48.32 in the 400m to place fourth. Jack Watson finished fifth at 48.70 while Julian Johnson ran 49.21 to place seventh.
Rooney ran 11.56 to place third in the 100m while Johnson was fourth with a time of 22.42 in the 200m.
John Tetuan threw a personal best of 53.57m (175-9) to place seventh in the men's hammer throw.
Will Herren was sixth with a mark of 42.92m (140-10) in the men's discus.
Both teams placed third overall in the team standings.
Emporia State and the rest of the nation will find out on Tuesday, May 16 who has made it to the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships. As of Friday afternoon, four Hornets are ranked in the top 12 nationally - Travis Morrison in the men's shot, Brooks Lowe in the men's javelin, Alyssa Conway in the women's hammer and Megan McManis in the women's pole vault. This year's National Championships will be in Pueblo, Colo. at the Neta & Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl from May 25-27. Emporia State's Witten Track at Welch Stadium will be the host site for the 2024 NCAA Division II National Championships next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.