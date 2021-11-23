Emporia lost one of its hardest-working dedicated advocates last week.
Fred Spellman died early Thursday morning, Nov. 18, at Newman Regional Health, after a brief illness.
He had devoted incalculable time, effort and money to renovating and repurposing historic buildings in the downtown and other areas.
Spellman had been a master plumber and had worked for other companies until 1978, when he and his wife Lillian had opened a new business, Plumbing by Spellman, at 821 Commercial St. The couple sold the business to two of their sons, Lenny and Jason Spellman, more than 10 years ago.
But Spellman didn’t truly retire. He simply freed up more time to devote to other projects and interests.
The Spellmans long had supported major improvement efforts in the downtown area, particularly the Emporia Arts Council and the Emporia Granada Theatre Alliance.
“He was always very active in the downtown, always wanting the community to succeed,” said Emporia City Manager Mark McAnarney. “I say this as the utmost compliment, Fred worked. He wasn’t afraid to go in and get dirty himself.”
McAnarney had become acquainted with Spellman through city projects and Spellman’s service on the Emporia Main Street and the city’s Building Trades boards. They got to know each other, though, through their membership in Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Fred and Lillian and their family were quite active within the church, McAnarney said.
“They made a really good team,” he said. “I always saw them together. … They’re just fine community members and fine people.”
McAnarney had not realized until recently that Spellman was an avid cyclist.
“I was shocked when I saw him come across the finish line at Unbound Gravel,” McAnarney said.
City commissioner and former mayor Danny Giefer felt much the same way after learning that Spellman, whom he’d known for about 40 years, had ridden the bicycle race for several years.
Giefer and Spellman had met when Giefer bought the first of several car washes in Emporia.
“A lot of the stuff in it involved plumbing,” Giefer said, mentioning two water softeners and two water heaters that needed replacing almost immediately. “That’s kind of how I got hooked up with him.”
They became friends through their mutual business interests; both owned storage-unit companies and rental properties around town. Giefer said they’d each referred customers to the other if they had nothing available to rent.
“He was involved in a lot of things that people didn’t even know about,” Giefer said. “He was very community-minded.”
And, as McAnarney mentioned, Spellman did not shy away from hard work.
“One thing about Fred, even after he retired, you might see him out there on that back hoe at the Breckenridge,” Giefer said.
Age makes no difference
Spellman seemed to have no trouble putting in a day’s work that others might find daunting. That carried over into recreational activities, too, including competing in gravel bike races.
“The last few years, he rode the DK or the Unbound. I kept telling him, ‘Man, I bow down to you for being able to do that,’” said Giefer, who is a runner himself.
Spellman rode multiple DK races and, later, Unbound Gravel races. In the past two races alone, official records show Spellman finished 79th of 411 riders in the 50-mile course in 2019. In 2021, he finished 140th out of 253. Frequently, his son, Everett, raced with him.
Spellman had celebrated his 79th birthday on Oct. 25th of this year. Less than two weeks later, on Saturday, Nov. 6, he had finished 24th in a field of 55 riders in the annual Freedom Fest 40-Mile Gravel Eisenhower Ride.
Then he had turned around and rode the 40 miles again for a total of 80 miles, to mark entry into his 80th year of living, according to close friend and business partner Dr. Steve Haught.
“He was just as strong until the very last,” Haught said.
Hands-on history
Spellman, Haught and the late John Mallon had been part of the Emporia Granada Theatre Alliance’s efforts in the mid to late 1990s to restore the historic old theater to its former elegance. Spellman played an integral role in making the building operational.
“Those were extraordinary hours with all kinds of problems,” Haught recalled. “My recollection of the plumbing in the Granada Theatre was that it was almost non-existent.
“I think they had the city drain and the city main pipe, and everything else had been destroyed.”
Spellman performed essential plumbing work for Haught, too, when a standard restroom in Haught’s office building at 919 W. 12th Ave. required adapting into a handicapped-accessible restroom in the basement office for tenant Dr. Chester Spear.
“So John Mallon said, ‘Well, I’ll just sent Fred over,’” Haught said. “So here it is, Christmas Eve … There’s Fred, literally digging and setting pipe.
“He cut the concrete floor out, reset the pipes and he got home for Christmas Eve. I found no exception to that work ethic. He was so amazing.”
The trio, joined by other investors, also worked together on renovating and restoring the historic Lowther Junior High School into office space now named the Humanitarian Center; the former Emporia High School building continues to be a work in progress that is intended to open as the Breckenridge Hotel.
The Spellman-Haught work relationship turned into a social one, too. The Spellmans joined the Haughts several times on ski trips, and the couples met regularly for lunch at various restaurants chosen primarily for their portion sizes. When they were in town, Mallon and his wife Sofia had joined them, too, before his death on Oct. 16, 2017.
At their last lunch together this month, Spellman mentioned he was tired, Haught said, but “he looked good, certainly strong-voiced.”
Captivating classics
By the time the Veterans Day parade came, Spellman didn’t feel up to riding in the “Queen’s Car” as he always had done. It was something he had thoroughly enjoyed doing.
“Fred’s a gearhead. He loves automobiles,” Haught said, laughing as he explained. “John and I picked up a car that Queen Elizabeth once had. … He always wanted that in the parade, and we usually could find an elderly lady that would sit in the back seat and wave.”
When John Mallon became owner of William Allen White’s classic old LaSalle car, it was Spellman who crawled inside the rusty frame and hacked away the small trees that had grown up through the floor boards and out the windows, so it could be hauled out of the pasture and restoration work could begin.
The Mallons’ son, Justin, recalled a trip he and his father had planned to attend a classic car auction in Branson, Mo., around 2007 or so. Spellman had stopped in to visit as the pair were preparing to leave. When Spellman learned where they were going, he asked if he could come along.
“So we booked two rooms, and when we get there at 10 o’clock at night, we only have one room,” Mallon recalled. “And Fred said, ‘No big deal. I’ll sleep on the floor.’”
Despite the Mallons’ protests, Spellman went to Walmart, bought an air mattress and again refused to sleep in the second bed.
“He would not let me sleep on the floor,” Mallon said.
Looking to the future
Spellman seemed to have a natural affinity for the younger generation and recognized that his community’s future one day would be in their hands. Without fanfare, he helped them along the path when he could.
Kristi Henrikson Mohn, who was involved in Spellman’s rides in both the DK and Unbound Gravel, described Spellman’s work with Emporia Main Street and the DK group to arrange the sale of a building he owned at 727 Commercial St.
EMS and DK had wanted to divide the building into two completely separate areas for their operations. Spellman played a major role in accomplishing that, while carrying a purchase contract until final arrangements could be made.
“He just was always so pro-Emporia and pro-next generation,” Mohn said. “I felt like he wanted to see young people coming back and making a difference, and he appreciated when those efforts were made. He was always good about patting people on the back.”
Commissioner and business owner Giefer especially admired Spellman’s planning for the future of the plumbing business and the Spellman children.
“He passed the torch on to his kids, both Jason and Lenny. As a businessperson, that’s important,” Giefer said. “That’s something you think about in later life, is a succession plan. It kind of solidifies that the business that you started and put a lot of sweat and pain into to succeed. And that’s what Fred did. He made sure that Plumbing by Spellman was passed on.”
Mallon’s father had prepared in much the same way, working with and teaching his son over the years.
When John Mallon passed, Justin Mallon took over the Evergreen Design/Build business and for the past four years has worked closely with Haught and Spellman.
He remembers Spellman as a “great teacher, always a positive person. We never had to wait on him, that’s for sure.”
Mallon summed up a primary reason that Spellman managed to accomplish so much in so many areas during his lifetime.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been around anyone who worked harder than Fred,” Mallon said. “He could work circles around everybody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.