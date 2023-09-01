The Emporia State football team had a historic offensive performance in its 56-10 victory over Lincoln at Welch Stadium on Thursday night.
The Hornets set a school record with 541 passing yards, with Braden Gleason finishing the game 42-of-49 for 442 yards and five touchdowns, four of those going to Tyler Kahmann. Backup quarterback Chase Ricke got in the game towards the end of the third quarter and added 99 yards and two touchdowns of his own.
Head coach Garin Higgins was pleased with how his team started the season.
‘We did what we were supposed to do,” Higgins said. “We were ready to play and I knew we would be first game of the year. I thought we played well offensively until the last part of the first quarter where we had some penalties. But we got better in the second quarter and second half, and it was good to get a win like that.”
Emporia State got on the board early after receiving the opening kickoff as Gleason connected with Kahmann for a 13-yard score just under two minutes into the game. Lincoln responded with an 85-yard scramble from Xzavier Vaughn to the the game 16 seconds later.
But the Hornets answered with a 15-play, 75-yard drive that was capped with Kahmann’s second touchdown of the night that would give Emporia State a lead it would not relinquish with 8:10 to play in the opening quarter.
“We struggled a little bit last year against Lincoln, so we wanted to come out and have a good game and I felt like we did that,” Kahmann said. “Some of those plays Braden makes is just ridiculous. There’s just so much trust we have in each other and a lot of our offense is about being on the same page.”
Both teams were held off the scoreboard until midway through the second quarter, when Gleason connected with Kahmann from 15 yards out to give the Hornets a 21-7 lead with 5:18 to play before adding another score himself on a three-yard scramble with 1:42 left in the half as Emporia State took a 28-7 lead into the locker room.
Higgins noted that Gleason will have to treat his arm like a pitcher after throwing so much in the first game of the year, and nothing he does surprises him anymore.
“He threw the ball 41 times in the first half, so we’re going to have to ice his elbow down,” Higgins said. “He’ll be on a pitch count this week like a pitcher. But what he does doesn’t surprise me.”
After forcing a three-and-out to open the second half, Gleason and Kahmann connected for their fourth score of the night with 10:47 left in the quarter to extend the ESU lead to 35-7. Gleason noted he felt Kahmann wasn’t open much in the open field, but was in the red zone where it mattered most.
“It was kind of funny because I felt like I didn’t really hit him in the open field, and then he was open in the red zone,” Gleason said. “We put a lot of hours in together, so him getting open helps me out a lot.”
Lincoln got back on the board with a field goal before Gleason fired his fifth and final touchdown pass of the night, a 21-yard connection with Jordan Barnard after fumbling the snap to extend the Hornet lead to 42-10.
Ricke entered the game and tossed two touchdowns himself: a 74-yard shovel pass to true freshman Trenden Collins and a two-yard pass to Chris McGee.
Gleason and Ricke connected with 12 different receivers, with Kahmann leading the charge with nine receptions for 107 yards and four scores. Jaylen Varner had ten catches for 106 yards. Collins had 99 yards on five catches and a touchdown and Zion Jones added six for 70 yards.
Emporia State (1-0) will travel to Northwest Missouri in what will be a battle of two top 25 teams next Thursday, Sept. 7. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.