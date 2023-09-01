Tyler Kahmann

Emporia State’s Tyler Kahmann jogs into the end zone for his fourth score of the night against Lincoln on Thursday night.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia State football team had a historic offensive performance in its 56-10 victory over Lincoln at Welch Stadium on Thursday night.

The Hornets set a school record with 541 passing yards, with Braden Gleason finishing the game 42-of-49 for 442 yards and five touchdowns, four of those going to Tyler Kahmann. Backup quarterback Chase Ricke got in the game towards the end of the third quarter and added 99 yards and two touchdowns of his own.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.