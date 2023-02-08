It was a 4-0 evening for area hoops squads Tuesday, as only two high schools were active, Madison High School and Lebo High School.
Girls
LYNDON — Lebo High School smashed Lyndon High School 69-27 to remain undefeated at 17-0. Four Lady Wolves reached double digits in points. Audrey Peek recorded 24, Brooklyn Jones 18, Saige Hadley 14 and Abi Jones 10. Jolie Hielscher scored 25 of the Lady Tigers’ 27 points.
MADISON — The Madison Lady Bulldogs dismantled West Franklin High School Tuesday, 51-25, moving to 14-3 on the season. This contest was out of reach early. A 42-12 point differential with 4:00 to play in the third quarter closed the book on this one. Jaelynn Weakley led all scoring with 19 points, followed by Candace Ashlock’s 11.
Boys
MADISON — The Bulldogs overcame a Lyndon lead to win their 10th game of the season 46-41 over Lyndon High School to improve to 10-7. The Tigers held a comfortable lead until the final five minutes of the contest, but Madison’s tight man defense was able to create turnovers and grab rebounds allowing for scoring opportunities. The Bulldogs narrowed Lyndon’s lead to six points. Gavin Isch was then fouled while driving to the hoop and scoring. He added the free throw, and Madison cut the lead to 36-39 with 3:20 remaining. Bryson Turner then made a layup, following up with a steal and another basket. The Bulldogs gained a 40-39 lead and never relinquished it. Isch provided the Bulldogs with a solid evening of play, scoring 11 points and 10 boards. His brother, Colton Isch, registered nine points, four steals and five rebounds.
LYNDON — The Lebo Wolves fell to Lyndon High School 68-49, dropping to 12-4.
