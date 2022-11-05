LITTLE RIVER — It wasn’t a memorable way to close out a season for Madison High School Friday night, as the Bulldogs were manhandled by a formidable Little River team, 60-14.

The consistency and perhaps the intensity seemed to side with the Little River Redskins as they jumped out to a two-touchdown lead and never really let up. The Bulldogs (6-4) managed to reduce the lead to eight points, but the Redskins answered with another two scores. And so it went.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.