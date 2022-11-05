LITTLE RIVER — It wasn’t a memorable way to close out a season for Madison High School Friday night, as the Bulldogs were manhandled by a formidable Little River team, 60-14.
The consistency and perhaps the intensity seemed to side with the Little River Redskins as they jumped out to a two-touchdown lead and never really let up. The Bulldogs (6-4) managed to reduce the lead to eight points, but the Redskins answered with another two scores. And so it went.
“I knew going in we needed to play extremely well to beat them,” said Madison head coach Alex McMillian in a text message. “They are one of the best-coached teams in the state. I thought we played really well at times, and at others, we were too inconsistent and got us out of position. But hats off to Little River for that. I’m extremely proud of our team and all the adversity we fought through all season. These guys never quit and came to work to get better week in and week out.”
By the beginning of the third quarter, an anticlimactic feeling had settled in, and one could sense where the contest was headed. After Little River quarterback Rylan Konen hit tight end Andrew Smith on a fade route for a touchdown the exclamation point was added.
It was the first half that told the tale of the tape. The Redskins scored twice early, taking advantage of inconsistent tackling and mistakes. Before the second Little River score, the Bulldogs botched a snap on second down that placed them at their five-yard line. One play later, they were forced to punt from deep in their territory, and the Redskins returned it to the Bulldog 11-yard line. Fullback Grant Stephens pounded his way into the end zone for a Little River TD.
But then, some sunlight poked through the night. On fourth-and-four in their territory, Madison faked an end around, and quarterback Hayden Helm kept the rock, taking it to the Redskin 34-yard line. Running back Bryson Turner broke numerous tackles up the gut on the next play and churned his way to the house.
But then Little River answered as running back Braxton Lafferty punched through the middle on the Redskins’ next possession, adding six more points to their total. The Bulldogs turned it over on downs, giving Little River another chance to advance the score. The Redskins said, thank you, we will, as Lafferty immediately took it between the tackles and sprinted to the end zone. It was now 30-6.
Little River’s defense was relentless. Stephens seemed to be blowing up plays all evening, putting stops on Turner. But Turner did bust out on another play. You can’t keep a good player down. Turner was running the ball on second and long when it appeared he was going to be tackled for a loss, but in Turner fashion, he broke free and bounced it outside for a score.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Redskins fumbled, and Madison recovered on the Little River 36-yard line. A deep sideline pass brought it to the 20-yard line. A shift in momentum seemed to be occurring. And then Helm bobbled the snap on the next play while moving forward, fumbling the ball with 30 seconds to go in the half. Little River recovered. A missed opportunity that ended in a 16-point swing. That was the turning point. Two Lafferty runs later, Little River was up 38-14 at halftime instead of 30-22.
Olpe, Lebo advance to sectional round
In other playoff action, Olpe High School defeated Pleasanton High School, 14-0, setting up a matchup with Centralia High School next week. Lebo High School blanked Frankfort High School, 48-0, and will have to face the always-tough Galva Eagles on Friday. Both teams will be on the road.
