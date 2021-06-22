There’s a new self-service pet spa in Emporia — Mr. G’s Pet Spa — situated in the parking lot of Mr. G’s Car Wash, 2032 W. 6th Ave.
The new pet wash was installed Monday morning.
The All Paws brand pet spa is a spacious 8x15-foot glassed-in room that can safely wash up to two dogs at a time.
Owner Danny Giefer said the pet spa will be open to the public toward the end of the week.
The $60,000 spa was built in Minnesota. Giefer saw the pet spas at car wash shows and decided to order it several years ago, but held off on installing it because of the pandemic.
“There is definitely a need for it,” he said. “The secret to good business is keeping things fresh and keeping up with the leading edge of technology.”
The pet spa is equipped with easy to follow directions, hose with soap and brush, flea and tick soaps and deodorizer. Customers can pay with coins, bills and credit cards. The rate is $15 for 20 minutes.
Giefer said it takes 12 - 15 minutes to complete the washing and drying process. He opted to have the extra minutes so that the customer has time to clean up after themselves, making the process more sanitary.
The hours of operation are the same as the car wash: 7 a.m to 8 p.m. Monday - Saturday and 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Sunday. Parking is conveniently located and reserved just for pet spa customers.
