The transformation of the Earthly Delights building at 105 E. 12th Ave. was completed in the space of just a few hours Friday evening, Sept. 2.
Passersby took notice when the building’s exterior took on a brand-new, deep green color last week. During the Emporia First Friday September Art Walk, Earthly Delights became a three-dimensional paint by number project.
Alex and Andrea Polzin, owners of A&A Sign Painting, designed and led the mural painting plan. There was even a special mini-mural for the under-12-year-old crowd who wanted to take part.
“It was a group idea,” Alex Polzin said. “Kala Mock presented the opportunity just a few weeks ago. Then we saw that Shannon was trying to get the building painted so we donated our time to get that done. We wanted it to look good before starting the mural.”
Polzin noted that there were ten people lined up and ready to paint well before the 5 p.m. Emporia First Friday Art Walk starting time. A steady stream of painters approached, chose an area to paint, picked their cup of correspondingly-numbered paint and a brush, and settled in to work on the project.
Friends Audra Nelson, from Colorado Springs, and Patricia Oliver, from Atchison, KS, with baby Aaron Oliver, were painting on the west side of the small Earthly Delights building.
“We’re just spectating, here with our husbands for the PDGA championship,” Nelson said.
“We wanted to see what Emporia has to offer,” Oliver added. “There’s a lot going on here.”
The mural painting project was conceived by Kala Mock, Emporia First Friday director and owner of Trox Gallery and Gifts. The Katherine and Tamir Zuckerman family, of Sela Group, LLC, funded the community mural project.
Earthly Delights owner Shannon Takla was, well, delighted with the community support. Nearly 300 people came out to help paint the unique wraparound mural that mirrors the business inside. Earthly Delights is a full service seed-to-compost indoor plant care store.
“We couldn’t have done this without Kaila,” Polzin emphasized. “She’s such a connector. The whole idea is getting more people doing art with their hands.”
To learn more about A&A Sign Writing, visit their website at signs-murals.com, find them on Facebook or reach them by phone at 316-512-1088. Find Earthly Delights at 105 E. 12th Ave., check their Facebook page, or contact them by phone at 701-306-5493.
