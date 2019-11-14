I joined with all of you on Veterans Day to honor all veterans and their families for their service and dedication toward keeping America a free Constitutional Republic and expanding the cause of freedom everywhere.
This year we have been involved in several events focused upon the enormous contributions and sacrifices that President Dwight D. Eisenhower gave for us all. He signed the proclamation making Nov. 11 Veterans Day. Our events promoting his legacy began on Eisenhower’s Birthday, Oct. 14, when his great-grandson, Merrill Eisenhower Atwater, spoke at the Capitol about Eisenhower and answered questions of all those in attendance at our annual Columbus Day observance.
The Eisenhower Museum was rededicated the Saturday before his birthday with a special gathering of retired military present. A year earlier we attended the dedication of his bronze statue on the Statehouse grounds.
Mary Eisenhower, the granddaughter of President Eisenhower, spoke to a mesmerized audience who came to Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Wamego on Sunday for a community Veterans Day dinner. It was a joy to hear of her memories of Ike and humbling to hear her words of respect and honor for all of us veterans. By the completion of her speech, which included some very personal stories, there were few dry eyes among us. One attendee noted that Mary Eisenhower’s presentation was a historical occasion for Wamego.
Mary closed by quoting President Eisenhower, “We pray that peoples of all faiths, all races, all nations, may have their great human needs satisfied; that those now denied opportunity shall come to enjoy it to the full; that all who yearn for freedom may experience its spiritual blessings; that those who have freedom will understand also, its heavy responsibilities; that all who are insensitive to the needs of others will learn charity; that the scourges of poverty, disease and ignorance will be made to disappear from the earth, and that, in the goodness of time, all peoples will come to live together in a peace guaranteed by the binding force of mutual respect and love.”
Mary Eisenhower is President of People to People International, which was founded Sept. 11, 1956 by her grandfather, then President Dwight D. Eisenhower. Merrill Eisenhower Atwater is the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Executive Officer for the organization.
The Flint Hills Veterans Coalition hosted a Veterans Day Parade and Commemorative Program in Manhattan. Linda and I bundled up on this frigid morning and were honored to sit on the review stand and join with all the many folks, school children and veterans who spent the morning together.
Essay contest winners shared their well-chosen patriotic words, school children sang veterans of WWII were individually recognized, Mark Parillo, Professor of History at KSU gave a wonderful tribute on the Greatest Generation, and much more.
I close this writing on Veterans Day with a quote from Shawn Hornung, who also spoke at the Veterans Day dinner in Wamego along with Suzanne Sprenkle, both teachers at Wamego High School who lead the Honor Flights to Washington and inspire their students and community to support our military. Hornung said, “Our goal is to be the kind of Americans worth fighting for.”
With kind regards,
Ron
