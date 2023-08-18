United Way of the Flint Hills kicked off its 2023-24 fundraising campaign at the Gufler Mansion Thursday evening.
The event coincided with the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours, inviting local business professionals to share in the non-profits celebration.
CEO Mickey Edwards recognized the board members and community partners in attendance, thanking them for their contributions to the United Way. She also highlighted the ongoing work United Way is carrying over into the new campaign year.
“We have a Racial Equity Grant right now that is open until Sept. 1,” Edwards said. “The purpose of that grant is to raise racial equity in our community and bring the community together to work towards that equity. The grants are not only for nonprofits, so if you know someone who has a good idea to elevate that community, please encourage them to check out our website and apply for a racial equity grant.”
Campaign chair Lynn Cunningham said she is excited to be kicking off a new campaign year, which for her, holds personal significance.
“I was involved with the United Way in Arizona for a little while; I was a loan executive,” Cunningham said. “... I got to go talk to businesses and raise money for the campaign but I never really took it to heart. Years later, I moved here, and my sister passed away and she had three girls, two boys. She was my twin. On top of her passing away, we had these kids that we had to figure out what to do with. My kids are grown, graduated from college. I mean, I’m ready to have fun.”
Cunningham said she and her siblings adopted the children, and found help balancing the shifting responsibilities amid the grief of her sister’s death.
“I needed help. First off, I’m going through this grief, I didn’t know how to deal with all of a sudden I’m going to be a mom again with young kids and this was in 2016,” she said. “One of our agencies, Crosswinds, really stepped up; helped with grief, still helping me with teenagers. That’s an agency I have used and now I realized, why as a teller at 18 was I giving $2 out of my paycheck every month to help the United Way and now it really hit home. I have used the partners of the United Way. I think that was really important.”
Cunningham said fundraising this year required United Way to “think outside of the box.”
The non-profit will host a disc golf tournament, coinciding with the Chase County Sesquicentennial on Oct. 7, as well as a “Flush it Forward” event.
“We’re not going to tell you any more about that yet, but it does have to do with toilets,” Cunningham hinted.
Cunningham said she is most excited to bring the education component of United Way’s work to the community, to showcase the expanse of what it does in the community.
“I’m just really excited to be involved,” she said. “Let’s make this a really great campaign and really bring awareness to what is happening in our community.”
While there’s not a set fundraising goal, Cunningham said she wants the community to know that every dollar counts.
“If we all pool our money, it really makes a difference,” she said.
Last year, the United Way was able to raise over $435,000 for community partnerships.
The money raised during the campaign will go towards the United Way’s 21 community partnerships, including Building Blocks Community Child Care Center, Camp Alexander, CASA of the 8th Judicial District, Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation, Communities in Schools of Mid-America, Corner House, Cradle to Career Literacy Center, Crosswinds Counseling & Wellness, East Central Kansas Area Agency on Aging, Emporia Child Care, Food for Students, Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland, Help House of Osage County, Housing and Credit Counseling Inc. Jayhawk Area Boy Scouts, Kansas Children’s Service League, Kansas Legal Services, LEAP! @ESU, Sacred Heart Child Care Center, SOS Inc. and The Salvation Army.
To learn more, visit https://unitedwayoftheflinthills.org.
