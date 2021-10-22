Manhattan scored early and often in a 57-0 rout of Emporia on Senior Night at Welch Stadium Friday.
The Indians (7-1) were physically dominant from start to finish, rolling up 350 yards of offense while holding the Spartans (1-7) to just 90.
Perhaps the result shouldn't be a surprise since Manhattan has shellacked most of its opponents this season and nearly every season for a decade at least.
But Emporia head coach Keaton Tuttle doesn't see that as an excuse. Whatever else Manhattan may be, Tuttle views it as the model for what Emporia can become.
“To me, I consider them the standard,” he said after the game. “If we want to be that someday, we’ve got to keep pushing ourselves to get to that point.”
The Spartans took the ball first to start the game and on the first play from scrimmage called up a well-designed trick play. Quarterback Cam Geitz pitched the ball to Fred Jackson, who launched the ball downfield toward two wide open receivers who were streaking down the sideline.
However, the pass was just a little too strong and fell incomplete.
A few plays later, Emporia punted, having gone three-and-out.
Manhattan needed just two plays to get on the board, scoring when quarterback Keenan Schartz called his own number on an option and went 48 yards untouched to the end zone. The Indians would score on drives of four plays, one play and one play to take a 27-0 lead after one quarter of play.
By halftime, they led 42-0 and took the opening kick of the third quarter 88-yards to the house to go up 49-0 and trigger a running clock.
Even before the game kicked off, it was clear that Emporia was at a distinct size disadvantage – both in its number of players and in the physical dimensions of its players. Tuttle said going up against a team like that requires a superlative performance.
“If you are facing what’s deemed as a physically superior athlete, you don’t have room for error,” he said. “You have to stay to your technique, use your level and play with a lot of heart. Not to say we didn’t, but I think at times it’s easy to get down and just hope for it to be over.”
While Emporia’s record is lopsided in the wrong direction, Tuttle knows that he’s got quality players on his team. Many of the obstacles this season have been mental and he’s spent a good deal of time working to convince his guys that other teams – such as Manhattan, for instance – are not made up of superhuman football players, but of high school kids just like them.
“The one big thing I think we struggle with is having the confidence in our own abilities,” he said. “And we’re getting there. That takes a lot of time, but as soon as these guys understand the confidence in their own abilities and they realize the ability that they have, they could be a pretty dangerous team.”
But he acknowledged that things are tough now. Despite bright spots on both sides of the ball, this has been a season of growing pains as Tuttle, his staff and his players rebuild the culture of football in Emporia.
“Right now it hurts,” Tuttle said. “You can tell it especially on some of these older guys. It hurts because potentially they’re walking off their home field for the last time and it’s never fun. I tell them all the time that we all have an end to this game. We just never know when it’s going to be and so we’ve got to continually work to try to push it back a little bit further every single week. Right now, they’re feeling it, but I have no doubt that they’ll respond and come back to work on Monday.”
UP NEXT
Now that the regular season has concluded, attention shifts to the opening round of the playoffs next week. For every team in the state, things are incredibly simple: win and you play another game; lose and you go home.
The Spartans will get a rematch at Seaman (5-3) next Friday, which beat Emporia 22-6 on Oct. 8.
Despite the fact that Emporia will be the underdog and the visiting team in that game, Tuttle knows that things tend to get a little wild during the postseason and that upsets are far from a rare occurrence.
“There’s a lot of scenarios we’ve heard across the years of a team, week 9, they upset somebody,” he said. “ … I think we’ve got a pretty good fight.”
MANHATTAN 57, EMPORIA 0
Manhattan (7-1) – 27; 15; 7; 8; – 57
Emporia (1-7) – 0; 0; 0; 0; – 0
SCORING PLAYS
Manhattan – Schartz 48 yard rush (conversion no good)
Manhattan – Schartz 31-yard pass to Hall (Snowden kick)
Manhattan – Schartz 25-yard pass to Smith (Snowden kick)
Manhattan – Smith 73-yard rush (Snowden kick)
Manhattan – Auckland 5-yard rush (conversion good)
Manhattan – Schartz 24-yard pass to Bowles (Snowden kick)
Manhattan – Smith 88-yard kick off return (Snowden kick)
Manhattan – Morgan 5-yard rush (conversion good)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Emporia: Galbreath 7-18, Keys 6-15, Geitz 15-12, Leeds 1-11, Trujillo 4-(minus) 2, Jackson 1-(minus) 8. Manhattan: Smith 5-84, Schartz 4-64, Aukland 5-42, McNabb 4-25, Morgan 4-(minus) 8, Toliver 1-(minus) 7.
RECEIVING – Emporia: Leeds 3-17, Smith 1-14, Obermeyer 1-9, Trujillo 2-4. Manhattan: Bowles 3-78, Hall 1-35, Smith 1-25, Toliver 1-12.
PASSING – Emporia: Geitz 7-13-0 44 yards, Jackson 0-1-0 0 yards. Manhattan: Schartz 5-7-0 138 yards, McNabb 1-4-0 12 yards.
