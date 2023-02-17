The Emporia State men battled Central Missouri in a back-and-forth battle on Thursday night as the Hornets used a late three in regulation to force overtime before defeating the Mules 68-66.
With 3.1 seconds remaining in the second half and the Hornets trailing the Mules 60-57, Kaden Evans knocked down a three in front of the Emporia State bench to tie the game and force overtime.
In the overtime period, Emporia State took an early advantage following an Owen Long jump shot but again fell behind in the final two minutes. The Hornets trailed 66-64 in the final minute when Mayuom Buom drew a shooting foul. Buom knocked down both free throws and after the Hornets forced a defensive stop.
With ten seconds remaining, Alijah Comithier secured an offensive rebound and putback layup to put Emporia State ahead 68-66.
The Hornets and Mules traded blows for much of the first half as neither team led by more than one possession until the 9:00 mark of the first half.
Following a layup by Central Missouri to give the Mules a 10-9 lead with 12:06 remaining in the first half, the Hornets scored eight consecutive points as they built a 17-10 lead at the 7:58 mark, their largest lead of the game.
Over the next seven minutes, the Mules outscored Emporia State 15-3 as they built a five-point lead in the final minute of the first half.
The Hornets were able to shave three points off of the deficit as Evans hit a pull-up three with under ten seconds remaining to settle the halftime score at 25-23, with Emporia State trailing by a pair.
Central Missouri jumped out to a quick start in the second half as it built a 35-27 lead, its largest of the game, by the 14:33 mark of the second half.
Emporia State responded to the early run by putting together a 13-4 run as it regained the lead, 40-39, with 11:05 remaining in the second half. Over the next eight minutes, the margin remained within one possession until Mules took a 54-50 lead with 3:02 remaining.
The Hornets regained the lead with 49.3 seconds remaining as Evans hit a corner three to put Emporia State ahead 56-54.
Following the Evans three, Central Missouri was able to tie the game and eventually regain the lead that they were able to hold over the Hornets until the final moments of the second half.
Evans and Long led the Hornets with 14 points each and were joined in double figures by Atavian Butler and Comithier who scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Emporia State (19-6, 13-6 MIAA) will return to action for its final road game of the regular season as it takes on Lincoln on Saturday, Feb. 18. at 3:30 p.m.
