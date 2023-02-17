Kaden Evans

Emporia State’s Kaden Evans

 Stephen Coleman/ESU Athletics

The Emporia State men battled Central Missouri in a back-and-forth battle on Thursday night as the Hornets used a late three in regulation to force overtime before defeating the Mules 68-66.

With 3.1 seconds remaining in the second half and the Hornets trailing the Mules 60-57, Kaden Evans knocked down a three in front of the Emporia State bench to tie the game and force overtime.

