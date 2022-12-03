Tre'Zure Jobe

Tre'Zure Jobe scored a team-high 18 points in Emporia State's win over Washburn on Saturday.

 Courtesy ESU Photography

The Emporia State women's basketball team defeated Washburn, 58-43, to begin MIAA conference action.

The Lady Hornets struggled to begin the game as they missed five shots in the early stages as Washburn took a 6-0 lead. Emporia State was able to get on the board following a three-pointer from Victoria Price. The offensive struggles persisted for both teams throughout the first quarter as the Lady Hornets and Ichabods combined for just six field goals as Washburn held a 9-8 lead.

