The Emporia State women's basketball team defeated Washburn, 58-43, to begin MIAA conference action.
The Lady Hornets struggled to begin the game as they missed five shots in the early stages as Washburn took a 6-0 lead. Emporia State was able to get on the board following a three-pointer from Victoria Price. The offensive struggles persisted for both teams throughout the first quarter as the Lady Hornets and Ichabods combined for just six field goals as Washburn held a 9-8 lead.
The Lady Hornets took their first lead of the game following a Tre'Zure Jobe jump shot within the first minute of the second quarter. Washburn would regain the lead to lead the Lady Hornets 14-10 before a layup from Audrey Beaty and a three-pointer from Stevie Stinchcomb regained the lead for Emporia State that they would hold for the remainder of the game. In the final two minutes of the first half, Stinchcomb would score seven more points as she totaled 12 points with the Lady Hornets taking a 22-17 lead into the halftime break.
After the halftime break, Emporia State opened the half with a 12-0 run which included eight points from Jobe. Following a quick 6-2 burst from the Ichabods, the Lady Hornets responded by ending the third quarter on a 9-1 run as they outscored Washburn 23-7 in the quarter to build a 45-24 entering the final quarter.
The largest lead of the game for the Lady Hornets would come with 9:00 remaining in the fourth quarter with a Jobe jump shot. Despite Washburn out-scoring Emporia State 19-11 over the final nine minutes of the game, the Lady Hornet lead never fell to single digits on their way to a 58-43 victory over the rival Ichabods.
Jobe scored 15 points in the second period to complete her game-high total of 18 points.
In addition to 18 points from Jobe, Stinchcomb scored a career-high 14 points, including 12 in the first half and 10 in the second quarter. Price led six more Lady Hornets on the score sheet with nine points in the game.
As a team, Emporia State recorded 12 steals and forced 21 Ichabod turnovers. The Lady Hornets went 17-21 from the free throw line as they claimed a 17-6 advantage from the free throw line.
Emporia State will return to action on Thursday, Dec. 8 as they travel to Claremore, Okla. to take on Rogers State. The game is scheduled to tip off at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.