Herb Heine has been a fixture at the Pete Wheat Ranch in Allen for more than 55 years, where he helps keep track of more than 9,000 head of cattle day after day.
It’s not an easy job, working outside in the extreme heat and cold. But Heine, who celebrated his 90th birthday on Oct. 6, says he’s still no closer to retirement today than he was a decade ago.
“This is just what I grew up liking to do,” he said. “I’ve always loved horses and I’ve always liked livestock. I grew up with my folks as farmers and had cattle and horses, back when we used to work horses back when I was a kid.”
For a man who has spent all but two years of his life farming and ranching, it’s a fairly simple decision.
Heine grew up north of Alma. He served in the US Army for a little more than 18 months during the Korean War, where he found himself stationed in the Far East, and then moved to Allen in 1963. That year he started helping Oatis “Buster” Wheat as a day rider, helping out with various tasks here and there as needed.
He came on full-time at the ranch more than 30 years ago.
“I just love doing this kind of work,” he said. “It’s a job, usually, from daylight to dark.”
That love rubbed off on at least one of his six children. Heine’s daughter, Barb Kaner, also works at the Wheat Ranch. She said it’s rare to find someone like her dad these days.
“You don’t really see that kind of work ethic anymore,” she said. “He’s got a lot to teach you. You can learn a lot from him, whether it’s learning how to do something on a horse, or how to pull a sick calf or what we’re looking at, you can learn from him if you’re willing to take the time. He’s probably the hardest working guy I’ve ever met.”
Wheat Ranch Operations Manager Robert McClelland echoed Kaner’s sentiments, saying Heine was someone who was a great role model for younger generations.
“I think the biggest thing I can say for Herb is, for his age, really open-minded into looking into new things and being open-minded in the industry and doing research into the latest things that are happening,” he said. “That’s unheard of, really. I think a lot of younger kids, especially the younger generations, can really look up to someone like that. To be 90 years old and still working — I think the proof’s in the pudding with him, to be 90 years old and getting up on a horse and riding every day, I think he’s definitely somebody who can be a role model for the younger generations.”
Besides working at the Wheat Ranch, Heine has also spent more than half of his life breeding Quarter Horses. He was recognized by the American Quarter Horse Association in 2013 for more than 50 years of raising horses.
“I’ve been bringing them up for more than 65 years,” he said. “Ever since there was a Quarter Horse Association, we’ve been raising them.”
Heine’s horses are known for their quality, too, and have won at competitions and rodeos around the country.
“He raises really good horses,” McClelland said. “He’s got really good experience breeding horses; he’s got really good experience in the cattle industry. He’s a different character, for sure. I truly believe that he wants to pass away on his horse. I think that’s how he would like to go. He’s tried and true. He’s just a real cowboy, there’s no way around it.”
“He lives, breathes and dies horses,” Carissa (Wheat) McClelland, whose grandfather first hired Heine at the ranch, added. “It’s what makes him happy, it’s what makes him excited about life. He still breeds horses every year with his own herd that he has and there’s always between 20 - 30 horses out there. He just loves them.”
Carissa McClelland said she has always known Heine to be respectful and protective of women, but she’s also seen him take on a new attitude over the years as his daughter and granddaughter have joined him out in the field. That attitude says that women can do anything a man can do, something that might be a little out of the ordinary for a man his age. That’s been special, Carissa McClelland said, watching Heine soften at the edges over the years.
Carissa McClelland also has many fond memories of riding horses in the pasture with Heine, but one particular ride when she was 13 would always stick out in her memory. That day, she said, the horse she was riding was spooked by something and took off bucking and jumping — with her still on the saddle.
“My horse was acting bratty and he got scared or something and just started to buck and jump and ran across most of the pasture that way,” she said. “Somehow, I hung on. I hunkered down and squeezed my legs, and I hadn’t really been bucked with that much in my life, but I didn’t end up falling off, thank goodness.”
Heine caught up to them once the horse had calmed down and had her dismount.
“He said, ‘I want you to get off that horse right now,’” she said. “I wasn’t going to argue with him at that point. I didn’t really want to get off the horse, but he made me get off the horse, and he actually walked the horse back to the feedlot and it was a long way’s, too. It was just a call he made, of what he knows of horses.”
Carissa McClelland has also seen him coming out in extreme weather over the years.
“I just think his loyalty and toughness is crazy,” she said. “Sometimes he’ll come in the winter and it’s like 10 degrees ... and he still has a smile on a his face and he doesn’t complain about his bad legs and his bad knees. He can still get on a horse and he loves that and he lives for that. I think that’s what keeps him going.”
Robert McClelland said it’s hard to imagine the day when Heine doesn’t come to work anymore.
“I told him, ‘Herb, the day you pass away, I’m gonna get you bronzed so that you’re the first thing people see when they come in here,’” he said. “He is a staple. He’s been there so long that he’s definitely a staple of the feedlot and ranch, that I don’t think you could necessarily imagine showing up and not seeing him.”
As for Heine, he has no plans of going anywhere anytime soon.
“As long as I can get on a horse, I’m gonna work,” Heine said. “This is what I love.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.