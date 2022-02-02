Groundhog? Shmoundhog. The Emporia area was stuck in a winter storm Wednesday, doing as best as it could.
“No walking club tomorrow. Only snow shoveling club,” a Facebook post by the Chase County Old School Development District said.
That was understandable. At least 4.5 inches of snow fell on Cottonwood Falls and as much as five inches on Emporia Wednesday morning. A bit more was possible before “Winter Storm Landon,” as The Weather Channel dubbed it, moved on.
At sunrise, it already was the snowiest February 2 in modern Emporia history. The previous high was a one-inch snow in 1961.
The Kansas Department of Transportation reported K-99 was completely covered with snow across Lyon County Wednesday morning. So was Interstate 35 from Emporia to the Gardner area in Johnson County. So was the Kansas Turnpike between Emporia and Topeka.
"Areas of drifting snow can be expected though the evening." KDOT advised at 1:30 p.m.
But a KDOT live camera showed four lanes cleared in the early afternoon on I-35 east of Emporia.
Emporia area fire/EMS crews were called into service during the storm, dealing with crashes on the Kansas Turnpike which injured two people.
“Sometimes we'll try to get more people in, if we can, to help get our ambulances around,” Emporia firefighter Michael Nunley said. “If we've got to put somebody on a cot and there's a lot of snow, it takes more people.”
He noted the fire department has four-wheel drive ambulances to deal with difficult weather.
The snow of 2/2/22 proved too much for area public schools and colleges, which closed for the day. The Lyon and Chase County courthouses completely shut down. Some businesses did as well, while others opened with one-hour delays.
But some people saw green amid the white landscape, offering to shovel snow for quick cash on Facebook.
AAA reminded drivers who have to get out during the snowstorm to avoid tailgating other drivers by allowing more room. Cruise control is not recommended on slippery road, and drivers should “turn against the skid” if a slip occurs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.