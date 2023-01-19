Alijah Comithier

Alijah Comithier set a new Emporia State career-high with 28 points in the Hornets’ win over Nebraska-Kearney on Wednesday night.

 Josiah Driggers/ESU Athletics

Alijah Comithier scored 16 seconds into the game and No. 24 Emporia State never trailed on the way to a 72-59 win over Nebraska-Kearney on Wednesday night in White Auditorium.

The two teams stayed close for the first seven and a half minutes with Emporia State leading 14-12 with 12:37 left in the half. The Hornets then went on a 14-3 run to take a 28-15 lead on a pair of free throws from Comither with 6:29 left.

