Alijah Comithier scored 16 seconds into the game and No. 24 Emporia State never trailed on the way to a 72-59 win over Nebraska-Kearney on Wednesday night in White Auditorium.
The two teams stayed close for the first seven and a half minutes with Emporia State leading 14-12 with 12:37 left in the half. The Hornets then went on a 14-3 run to take a 28-15 lead on a pair of free throws from Comither with 6:29 left.
Comithier would score ten straight for Emporia State as the run would eventually reach 20-6 and his fast-break layup with 4:46 remaining gave him 18 points as the Hornets took a 33-18 lead. ESU would maintain a double-digit lead the rest of the half and took a 34-21 lead to the locker room.
Mayuom Buom scored inside to start the second half for Emporia State but Kearney responded with a 7-0 run to close within 37-28 with 17:17 left and force a Hornet timeout. The Lopers would close to within 45-39 with 11:37 left on a fast-break three-pointer from Darrian Nebeker.
After a turnover gave the ball back to the Lopers, Buom blocked a Sean Evans layup and Atavian Butler got the ball to Owen Long who buried a three-pointer with 10:46 left to ignite an 8-0 run. Comithier converted an old-fashioned three-point play to put the Hornets up 53-39 and the lead would not drop below 11 the rest of the night.
Comithier scored an ESU career-high 28 points on 9-of-12 from the field including four three-pointers. He was joined in double figures by Owen Long who scored 15 points with a career-high five assists with four rebounds and two steals.
The Hornets (15-3, 9-3 MIAA) are back in action on Sunday, Jan. 22 when they host Fort Hays State at 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.