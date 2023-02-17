EHS boys state swimmers 2023

The Emporia High School boys swimmers that will be going to state. (from left: Ian Navarro, Logan Woydziak, Tyler Luthi, Shane Anderson, Will Walker.)

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia High School boys swim team will be sending two relays to the Class 5-1A state swim meet today at the Shawnee Mission School District Aquatic Center in Lenexa.

The 200 free relay team of Logan Woydziak, Shane Anderson, Tyler Luthi and Will Walker and the 400 free relay team of Woydziak, Ian Navarro, Luthi and Walker

