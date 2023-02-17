The Emporia High School boys swim team will be sending two relays to the Class 5-1A state swim meet today at the Shawnee Mission School District Aquatic Center in Lenexa.
The 200 free relay team of Logan Woydziak, Shane Anderson, Tyler Luthi and Will Walker and the 400 free relay team of Woydziak, Ian Navarro, Luthi and Walker
Walker and Luthi will be swimming both events, and they are both excited for the opportunity.
“It’s really exciting since we just barely missed it last year,” Walker said. “It’s a big accomplishment.”
“This is pretty cool,” Luthi added. “I’ve been waiting since my freshman year to get the opportunity and we’ve been working hard all year to get both of our relays in.”
Head coach Jamie Dawson is excited for the boys to get this kind of experience.
“It’s super exciting to get two relays in,” Dawson said. “A lot of times you might get one but to get two with all underclassmen is awesome. They’re going to get a lot of great experience and it’s something they can build on going into next year.”
