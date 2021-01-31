El Lorito opened its Emporia location in 2010 and has served the community ever since. However, when the COVID-19 pandemic began shuttering restaurants last year, owner Rene Santana was nervous about what that would mean for his business.
Speaking through Yeymi Rodriguez, a hostess at El Lorito acting as a translator, Santana recounted the experience of watching the pandemic develop.
“I was scared that [business] would go down,” he said. “It was two weeks that we were closed for the entire time.”
After ceasing operations entirely in the spring, the possibility of returning to a semblance of work in the form of to-go orders presented itself. The community responded enthusiastically.
“Thankfully, [business] picked up a lot with to-go orders and operating it that way since we weren’t able to seat them inside,” Santana said.
El Lorito’s dining room remained closed to the public for another two months, but the Emporia community helped the restaurant stay afloat by continuing to order to-go during that time.
“I was very happy that there were a lot of people that came in for the to-go orders and supported us,” Santana said.
Once the restaurant reopened for dine-in guests, Santana found that people were eager to return and continue supporting El Lorito. Some had even taken special care to ensure they were giving their business to their favorite restaurant.
“A lot of people came back,” he said. “‘Oh finally, you guys opened, we’re glad to be back’, and that’s pretty much how it was. They’d come and they’d tell us, ‘Oh, we’re so glad to be back. We’re so happy you guys are still open.’ And then there would even be customers that would come and tell us, ‘Oh, we would make sure to buy at least once or twice a week from you guys because we didn’t want you to close’.”
Currently, El Lorito is taking steps to keep its employees and guests safe so that the restaurant can continue operating as well as it can. Guests are seated at every other table and are required to wear masks into the restaurant. All employees are also required to wear masks and to disinfect all surfaces once the guests using them have left, in addition to frequent hand-washing.
“We’re just trying to be cautious so it doesn’t happen again and we don’t end up having to rely on to-go orders,” he said.
Santana said that between to-go orders and eventually opening up for dine-in guests, business has vastly improved.
“Thankfully, it’s gotten better and it’s back up to how it used to be,” he said.
He also added that he feels confident that business will continue to be good and that El Lorito will be around for a long time to come.
Santana expressed gratitude to the community of Emporia for the ways that it has supported his restaurant over the past year.
“I want to thank all of the community for helping us stay afloat and coming and visiting and choosing to dine here with us,” he said. “That means a lot to me, especially when they would come in and give us compliments. I’ve even noticed some customers tip more now as to previously before, and that helps a lot too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.