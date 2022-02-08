It's a little early to go outside and fly spring kites. But the wind will be right for it over the next couple of days.
Yet there's a risk involved with that strong wind. The National Weather Service has issued an advisory for a “very high fire danger” Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.
Gusts are expected to reach 25 miles per hour in Emporia, as a weak cold front moves through. That will combine with a relative humidity around 21%.
A red flag warning is in effect Tuesday afternoon from the Salina area to the northwest, where gusts are expected to be stronger.
The cold front will shift winds to the northwest, but won't do much to the temperature. The high should reach 60 degrees in Emporia. Monday's recorded highs were 58 at the airport and 49 at Cottonwood Falls.
No rain or snow is expected over the next seven days..
