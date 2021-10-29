Playoff football got underway across the state Thursday night, with Lebo, Chase County and Madison cruising through their first-round opponents.
Lebo handled Southern Coffey County 50-0 and will play St. Paul in the next round.
Kyle Reese worked his magic on the ground, scoring six rushing touchdowns, the longest for 53 yards. The Wolves collected 15 first downs and held SCC to zero.
Chase County defeated Yates Center 54-0 and faces Sedan (9-0) next Friday.
Hartford lost a close one to St. Paul 34-40 and finished the season 4-5.
Madison throttled Marmaton Valley 62-0 to move to 9-0. It will take on West Elk (8-1) next week.
Northern Heights was on the losing end of its game with Wabaunsee, 68-0, and will regroup and prepare for the 2022 campaign.
Olpe received a first-round bye and will play the winner of Jackson Heights and Central Heights next week.
