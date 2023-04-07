The Emporia High School baseball team fell to Washburn Rural 8-0 and 5-0 at Soden’s Grove on Friday night.
The Spartans were only able to get one hit in the first game – a single to left by Drew Hess in the fourth inning.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Emporia High School baseball team fell to Washburn Rural 8-0 and 5-0 at Soden’s Grove on Friday night.
The Spartans were only able to get one hit in the first game – a single to left by Drew Hess in the fourth inning.
Madden Seidl got the start for Emporia, allowing six runs (four earned) on nine hits in five innings. He struck out four and walked three.
Washburn Rural scored one in the first, thee in the third, one in the fourth and fifth and two in the sixth.
In game two, Emporia was held to two hits in a 5-0 loss. Max Rusco tripled to center with one out in the fourth, but the Spartans were unable to get him home. He also led off the seventh with a single.
Owen Ruge got the start and tossed six innings. He allowed four runs (three earned) on 10 hits. He struck out three and walked two.
Washburn Rural jumped out to an early lead with two in the first. They added one in the third, fourth and seventh frames.
Head coach Anthony Markowitz saw improvement on the mound and in the field compared to earlier in the week.
“There were definitely some positives compared to our last two games on Tuesday,” Markowitz said. “Our starting pitching in both games was better. We had guys that kept them off balance and with the exception of a couple of plays where we lost focus, I thought defensively we made a lot more of the routine plays. We had guys playing instinctively rather than trying to think so much but we just need to be able to compete at the plate.”
Emporia (0-8) will have a week off before they play at Topeka High next Friday, April 14 beginning at 4 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.