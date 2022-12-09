The Emporia High School girls basketball team topped Centennial League rival Hayden, 52-27, at White Auditorium on Friday night.
Emporia led the entire game, jumping out to a 16-7 lead after the first quarter and a 33-13 lead at the half. But they scored only 19 points in the second half, and head coach Carolyn Dorsey would have liked to see more.
“I thought we were the aggressors early and really took it to them,” Dorsey said. “But we got a little lackadaisical at the end. We got up by 25 and had a chance to put it away with a running clock, but we started to do things that didn’t have that killer instinct. That comes down to the maturity piece that we’ve been talking about. Hayden is a good team. I thought we defended well and finished well early on.”
Rebecca Snyder set a new career-high with 26 points, with 19 coming in the first half. Addie Kirmer added nine points in the win.
Dorsey credited Snyder’s strong start to her senior year with her experience of being around players who graduated in previous years.
“She was groomed by some really good kids and she understands what that leadership mentality looks like,” Dorsey said. “She’s playing more, she’s playing without fouling and she’s finishing better.”
Dorsey feels the team is making strides defensively, and that some of her less experienced varsity players are starting to learn a lot at this level.
“We are weathering some storms here with some injuries and sickness, so we’re trying to buy some time,” Dorsey said. “If we can keep guarding like that with being a little under the weather, I think you’re going to see some bigger steps going forward. A lot of these kids didn’t see a lot of time on varsity last year, so they’re growing up pretty fast.”
The Lady Spartans are now 3-0 on the season and will wrap up the Paul Terry Classic against Spring Hill on Saturday afternoon at 2:30.
“It’s got to be quick,” Dorsey said of the turnaround. “We’ll enjoy this for the day, but they can’t be complacent and we got complacent at the end of this game. We need to keep raising the bar and keep pushing. Spring Hill is a good team and we don’t want to go 2-1 on the last day of the tournament. But our girls are getting tougher and I think they’ll be ready.”
