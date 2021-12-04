The high school basketball season tipped off Friday evening with all area schools in action.
GIRLS
Lebo picked up a road win at Flinthills by knocking off the Mustangs 32-26. Brooklyn Jones scored 15 and Audrey Peak scored 10.
Northern Heights, under first-year head coach Bob Blair, opened at home with a 48-35 win over Osage City. Makenna French dropped 20 points for the Wildcats and Teagan Hines scored 10.
Madison beat Yates Center 36-19. Statistics from this game were not available but will be updated when possible.
Hartford defeated Altoona-Midway 61-29. Statistics from this game were not available but will be updated when possible.
The final score of Chase County’s game with Central Heights was not available but will be updated when possible.
BOYS
Hartford trounced Altoona-Midway at home 72-37 to move to 1-0 on the season. The Jaguars shot over 50% in the game (30 of 59) and were led by Shayden Sull with 22, Ali Smith with 16, Trade Torrens with 15 and Devon Smith with 10.
Lebo opened the Austin Klumpe era with a 66-44 win at Flinthills. The Wolves were led by Landon Grimmett, who hit six threes on his way to a 20-point performance. Colin Whalen scored 11 and Kyle Reese scored 10.
Chase County fell at Central Heights 50-39. The Bulldogs were paced by Cooper Schroer and Pax Vogel, who each scored 11.
Madison upended Yates Center at home 53-30 while outrebounding the Wildcats 30-13. Drew Stutesman led the Bulldogs with 15 points while Gavin Isch and Braden Foltz each had 11.
Northern Heights came up short against Osage City 64-49. Jerrod Campbell and Kolden Ryberg scored 14 apiece while Braden Heins had 10.
“Our guys played a physically talented Osage team and never quit,” said Wildcat head coach Jacob Lang. “We put some little runs together here and there to keep it close throughout the game, but couldn't maintain anything over a long period. We have a lot of little things to work on, but I am extremely proud of how hard the guys worked and that they never quit.”
